Sons of the Forest armor types – Tech, Golden, and Creepy Armor

Are you in desperate need of some Sons of the Forest armor? Even the most meagre protection can mean the difference between life and death during your first few days in the wilderness – and if you’re looking to see your time with Endnight’s cannibal nightmare through to the end, you’ll need something robust enough to get you there.

That’s where Sons of the Forest armor comes in. Sons of the Forest weapons can only get you so far, and it only takes a strike or two from some of the more powerful Sons of the Forest mutants to send you to an untimely end. Whether you’re looking for the high durability of Golden Armor or the ability to craft Tech Armor on the go, here’s all the Sons of the Forest armor you can find in Endnight’s survival game.

Here are the six types of Sons of the Forest armor, in order of effectiveness:

Golden Armor

Tech Armor

Creepy Armor

Bone Armor

Hide Armor

Leaf Armor

Tech Armor

Sons of the Forest Tech Armor is an excellent source of damage reduction, but it’s remarkably expensive when compared to the benefits that it provides. You can only obtain Tech Armor via the crafting system, which is undeniably useful if you need to suit up on the go, but sourcing all the materials is another story.

Here’s what you’ll need to craft Sons of the Forest Tech Armor:

Tech Mesh x1

Circuit Board x1

Duct Tape x1

Wire x1

Batteries x1

You can use a 3D printer and 250 resin to acquire Tech Mesh, while the rest can be found while exploring the sandbox game. Once you have all the materials you need, go ahead and craft the Tech Armor from your inventory as usual.

Golden Armor

Golden Armor offers the best defence possible in Sons of the Forest, since it offers full protection and never degrades in durability. It can be located inside a cave to the south-east of the Sons of the Forest map, not far from the eastern shore of the large lake. While you don’t need to worry about crafting materials, you do need the Maintenance Key to access its location, which you can find on the desk alongside the 3D printer.

Enter the cave and use the Sons of the Forest keycard to unlock the entrance to the facility. As you might expect, there are plenty of mutants waiting to meet you down here, so either take them on or run past them as you descend the stairs to Level 2. Once you’re there, head through to the next room and continue down the flooded corridor to the right to enter a break room. The Golden Armor set is resting on the couch on the far side of the room.

Creepy Armor

Creepy Armor is by far the easiest Sons of the Forest armor to collect, though wearing it does reduce your ability to successfully sneak past enemies. It also lives up to its name, since you can only obtain this armour by skinning certain ‘creepy’ mutants, like the Fingers. Once you’ve defeated a creepy enemy, use your combat knife to skin and wear them like a coat. Now who’s the creepy one?

That’s all we’ve got for the Sons of the Forest armor for the time being. We’re still making our way through Endnight’s cannibal-infested horror game, so pop back for a more detailed breakdown of what each Sons of the Forest armor set can provide. If you’re yet to find all of the essential tools to survive and thrive in one of the best PC games of 2023, we have guides on how to get the Sons of the Forest rebreather, rope gun, and shovel, all of which you’ll need to dig up the Sons of the Forest grave and obtain the shotgun.