Is Sons of the Forest multiplayer?

Sons of the Forest multiplayer will enable you to survive the cannibals and mutants of the horror game’s ever-changing island with a friend, making the experience slightly less scary. The Sons of the Forest predecessor, The Forest, had its own multiplayer mode that was, and still is, a fan-favourite experience, so will multiplayer be coming to The Forest 2?

We already know that the survival game will provide you with an AI companion, Kelvin, even in single-player, and that you can befriend the gorgeous, three-legged mutant Virginia. That said, there’s nothing quite like teaming up with a real-life friend when faced with the harsh surroundings awaiting you in the caves and wilderness of Sons of the Forest.

Is there a Sons of the Forest multiplayer mode?

Developer Endnight Games has confirmed that Sons of the Forest “is playable in both single-player and multiplayer with up to 8 players”. Even though the game is launching in early access on the Sons of the Forest release date, multiplayer is still included from day one. This means that you and up to seven friends can explore, gather, and build as you set up a base to protect yourself against the terrifying creatures around you.

While we don’t know exactly what Sons of the Forest multiplayer entails yet, we can speculate based on the multiplayer features in the first game. Presumably, you will be able to revive fallen friends, preventing progress being lost. If you or your buddies aren’t revived in time, it’s likely that you will be able to return to your body to collect lost items. We also assume that communication will be made possible in-game through the expanded use of walkie talkies, though we’ll confirm this, and any other multiplayer details when we have them.

Knowing the survival horror game has multiplayer leads to wondering if there is Sons of the Forest crossplay, but whatever features the game does or doesn’t have on release could always change in the six to eight months the developers plan to be in early access. If you want something to tide the time over until The Forest 2 launches, check out our list of the best PC games for some inspiration.