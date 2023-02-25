Sons of the Forest grave – how to get the shotgun

The Sons of the Forest grave is a site that you will discover early on in your story. Just moments into the sandbox game, you uncover your GPS tracker, which itself will trigger your first story task: Find Team B. Three members of your team will then be indicated on your GPS tracker by a purple marker – one of which is, sadly, a gravesite, but it does hold the answer to finding the shotgun.

The Sons of the Forest purple marker in question appears on the north-west corner of the map, on land (the next nearest marker is in the ocean). Head there, and your GPS tracker – which operates as your Sons of the Forest map – will start to beep. In fact, it gets quite distracting, so once you know where you’re going you may want to put your map down using the ‘M’ button. It’s also worth mentioning that you’ll need to have found the Sons of the Forest shovel first. Here’s everything you need to know before reaching the purple marker grave and digging up that Sons of the Forest shotgun.

How to get the Sons of the Forest shotgun from the purple marker grave

As mentioned above, finding the gravesite isn’t too difficult, as it’s marked on your tracker from the moment you pick it up. Unlike some of the other GPS locators, your destination is immediately obvious, marked by a modest wooden cross and a dig site – but therein lies your problem. If you reach this marker before having found the shovel, you won’t be able to retrieve the items within the grave.

If you do have the shovel, however, simply dig into the ground in front of the wooden cross to uncover the body of your fallen teammate, and acquire not only the GPS locator needed to complete the task, but the shotgun, one of the powerful new Sons of the Forest weapons which will help in your fight against those feral Sons of the Forest mutants.

Two birds with one stone, then. Well, one shovel. Now, you can continue your story through the cannibal-ridden wilds of Sons of the Forest, but don’t waste too much ammo – as you can imagine, it’s a pretty limited resource out there. There will be some cannibals in the grave’s vicinity, too, so you could always craft up some Sons of the Forest armor before you go, and equip yourself for success in potentially one of the best PC games of the year.