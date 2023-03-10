Sons of the Forest hang glider location and how to get it

Want to know the Sons of the Forest hang glider location? The titular forest is vast, and many of its major points of interest are miles apart. However, a recent update has introduced the ability to traverse the landscape via an enormous hang glider.

The Sons of the Forest hang glider offers a welcome reprieve from travelling the Sons of the Forest map on foot, which can often be a slow and arduous trek. Avoid treacherous terrain and Sons of the Forest mutants by taking to the skies in one of the best PC games of this year. Alongside the Sons of the Forest sled, the hang glider will undoubtedly help you hit the Sons of the Forest ending in record time. Here’s how to get the Sons of the Forest hang glider.

How to get the Sons of the Forest hang glider

The Sons of the Forest hang glider is located on the cliff edge just beyond the two orange tents south of the mountain spawn point. Once you’re in the air, you can direct the glider and manage its speed using the green indicator on the handlebar. You can maintain your height by keeping the green circle within the reticle. Tilting the glider skyward will slow it down, whereas tilting it towards the ground will send you into a dive.

Unfortunately, the hang glider is too big to be stored in your backpack, meaning you’ll have to physically carry it along on your travels. It exists as a unique item within the world, so it’ll remain wherever you drop it until you return to pick it up again. What’s more, Endnight hasn’t included a way to track it, though we anticipate that we’ll gain the ability to attach a GPS locator to it in a future update. In the meantime, we highly recommend making a note of where you leave it to avoid it being irrevocably lost in the undergrowth.

That’s everything you need to know to take to the skies with the Sons of the Forest hang glider. If you’re set on hunting down the latest additions to the survival game, then be sure to pick up the Sons of the Forest binoculars, as well as the final set of clothes for Virginia. If you’re planning on settling down on the island, we also highly recommend checking out our Sons of the Forest building guide, which can help you decide what to craft once you’ve converted Sons of the Forest trees to lumber.