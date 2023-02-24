Can Kelvin die in Sons of the Forest? That’s the question you probably ask yourself if you decide to help him and dust off the debris from your concussed companion. His ear is dribbling with blood, and his spaced look indicates that he’s disorientated and possibly now deaf. However, all is not lost as you can get him to follow instructions written on paper and forcefully thrust onto his chest.

There are advantages to keeping Kelvin alive in the survival game, and morally speaking, it’s probably the best decision to do so. Kelvin is not the only companion who can accompany you in Sons of the Forest, either; you can also recruit Virginia to help you survive the cannibal-infested island, though you’ll need a more delicate approach. Regardless, to those asking if Kelvin can die in Sons of the Forest, here is everything we know about our injured colleague.

How to recruit Kelvin and what happens if you don’t

Yes, Kelvin can die in Sons of the Forest, and relatively easily, too. As you awaken from the helicopter crash, you can find him writhing on the ground in pain. Should you decide to leave him there, you seal his fate. Whether you choose to leave him or he dies later on – either in a mutant cannibal attack or by your own hands – he won’t come back.

Can you revive Kelvin if he dies?

If Kelvin has suffered a few blows, he will curl into a ball in self-defence. In this state, it’s possible to heal him by approaching his person and holding ‘E’ as the sandbox game prompts. However, if Kelvin is dead, the only way you can get him back is to load a previous save where he is still alive. There is also no in-game way of reviving him.

If you do keep Kelvin as a companion, he can be a valuable pair of hands for gathering materials for crafting, edible food, or even just holding onto your gear. However, due to his injuries, Kelvin is unable to fight, so keeping him alive might be trickier than you think.

Now that we know that Kelvin can die in Sons of the Forest, it’s up to you to gather valuable resources to keep the pair of you alive. You’ll need to know the Sons of the Forest shovel location, as well as details about the Sons of the Forest map and weapons you can use to defend you both. Finally, if you’re looking for more great experiences, we have a list of the best PC games to help you choose from the cream of the crop.