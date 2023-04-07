Sons of the Forest patch 3 adds its most ridiculously fun tools yet

The new additions in Sons of the Forest patch 3 might be the game’s best yet. While there’s certainly plenty of silly fun to be found in the horror survival game, the introductions in this new Sons of the Forest update include some quite frankly delightful tools. There’s a fantastic vehicle to help you zoom around the Sons of the Forest map in style, a pair of night vision goggles, and a trap that turns even the scariest enemies into ridiculous ragdolls.

Front and centre in the third major Sons of the Forest patch notes is the new rideable vehicle, the Knight V (that’s “Knight five,” in case you were wondering). This E.U.C., or electric unicycle, is a single-wheeled, Segway-like device that you can stand on and just zoom around the forest as though you’re an overpaid Bay Area executive with too much time on their hands. It’s an absolute joy, so make sure to whip out your Sons of the Forest GPS locator and get to finding it.

Also introduced are night vision goggles, which should make exploring after dark or deep inside caves a little more manageable. There’s also good news for those who like it when things are a bit brighter – new Sons of the Forest solar panels have been added to the construction tools, along with light bulbs and wires. You can also now build ramps or stairs between a beam and a wall, smoothing out your Sons of the Forest base building.

A new buildable spring trap is the perfect way to make light work of those Sons of the Forest mutants and cannibals. Once placed, the spring trap sends any enemy unfortunate enough to step on it flying arse over elbow. Personally, the sight of a soaring ragdoll flipping over my head is one of those videogame moments that will simply never fail to make me laugh, so I’m all here for it.

There’s also a working Sons of the Forest armour rack that replaces the mannequin, and a whole host of additional minor improvements and bug fixes that you can read in the full patch notes below. Just don’t read them in public, or else the likes of bullet points such as “Can now pick up and throw puffy dead bodies” or “Dead babies now have buoyancy in water” might raise a few eyebrows from anyone looking over your shoulder.

Sons of the Forest patch notes – update 3

Here are the full Sons of the Forest patch notes for the third major update:

New features

Rideable E.U.C. ‘Knight V’

Night vision goggles

Solar panels, light bulbs and wires added to construction system

Ramps/Stairs can now be built between a beam and a wall

Buildable spring trap

Working armor rack (replaces mannequin)

Added button / option to delete saves (also limited amount of save slots to 30 to fix issues with steam cloud sync)

Improvements

Dead babies now have buoyancy in water

Mr. and Mrs. Puffton clothes now burn up when they are burned

Added security camera model to bunker luxury entrance

Cannibal lookout towers and large huts are now breakable

Adjusted navigation areas by lakes to fix issue with stuck animals/characters around edges

Can now pick up and throw puffy dead bodies

Dismembering dead characters with melee is now easier

Adjusted creepy spawning logic in caves, should no longer visibly spawn and should not lead to over the top amounts of enemies in caves over time

Improved some enemy base attack logic

Enemy damage game setting is now properly replicated to clients in multiplayer

Kelvin “return to shelter” command will also return to hunting shelters and beds

Kelvin can now pick up all types of arrows, visibly carry them, and drop the proper type of arrow

Fly Swatter and Bone Maker traps will no longer trigger on small animals

Improved morgue lighting in bunker residential and added some dead cultists there

Added flower wreaths to some dead cultists

Added world position fixer to block player going outside the bounds of the world on X and Z

Added quarter resolution mipmap limit option and set book pages to use it, to prevent them becoming unreadable at low texture settings

Set rock, stick and small rock to disable colliders when not dynamic

Fixed player clothing blend shapes not always properly applying visually to other players in multiplayer

Tarp and turtle shell will now show their item count in inventory

Renamed mannequin to armor rack

Changed amount of duct tape required to build armor rack to 1

Added shimmy area after boss fight in hell cave

Made it possible to leave hell cave if reentering it after completing game

Rope climb trigger for caves is now accessible from a wider angle

Creepies will now be hidden if they manage to wander into any cutscenes

Virginia will now stash guns when carrying a gift and drop gift when entering combat

Balance changes

Cannibal ability to dodge heavy attacks increased

Increased John2 damage to structures

Enemies now flee further when scared

Bug fixes

Fixed issue with nomad cannibal families spawning more than maximum allowed amount

Fixed more cases of enemies and large animals able to spawn in player bases

Fixed missing translation on find the Puffton tutorial messages

Fixed slight delay when hovering over the exit confirm button

Fixed some more cases of being able to glitch out of the world using a stick

Fixed animation pop in puffy male walk aggressive loop

Fixed some areas players could get stuck in hell cave

Dropped backpack should now properly spawn if the player saves and reloads before picking it up

Grab bag should no longer get the player stuck in a bad state if it is opened and closed quickly

Player should no longer get into a broken state if they begin swimming while performing the refill flask action

Added a safety measure that if the player somehow gets into a state where they are missing a vital item such as their lighter, tracker, combat knife, guide book or grab bag, they will be readded when a save game is loaded

When the player’s dropped backpack is picked up, it double checks to ensure that the player now has the backpack item

Player should no longer be able to lose their backpack from using their Quick select in some rare use cases

Fish on drying racks will no longer despawn when their max pickup count is reached

Items on the camp fire will no longer auto despawn

Fixed heavy actor sometimes popping to standing when hit again during hit head reaction

Fixed Kelvin not stopping trying to fill holder that player put final item in

Fixed player getting into stuck state if machete ground attack was interrupted

Fixed stun baton FX sometimes stuck on when interrupted

Fixed issue with there sometimes being more fish than maximum allowed amount

Improved logic to better prevent cases of seeing enemies pop in

Fixed falling trees not hitting cannibals

Fixed clients sometimes seeing extra GPS locators for Virginia

Fixed multiplayer client’s taking gun with multiple mods from Virginia losing a mod

Fixed visual issues decapitating heavy faceless cannibal and female puffy

Sound

Applied logarithmic scale to volume sliders

Add an audio event for animations where cannibals hits club against ground

