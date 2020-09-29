Best Spellbreak gauntlet: tier list of the best gauntlets and classes

What is the best Spellbreak gauntlet combo? As soon as you start experimenting with all the various Spellbreak gauntlets, you realise why Proletariat, Inc’s twist on the established battle royale games formula is so much fun. Soaring through the air, dodging icicles, throwing globs of toxic goop, and hurling rocks at your fleeing opponents feels immensely satisfying, but after trying out all the gauntlets on offer, you’ll notice they favour very different playstyles – and some combinations will feel stronger than others.

When you select your class, you’re also choosing your primary gauntlet for the upcoming game, and as you level up throughout the match, you’ll gain class-based perks that buff your primary gauntlet. You’ll also loot a secondary gauntlet to complete your arsenal, though these can be swapped any time you like – and once you unlock the Spellslinger Talent, you can store extra gauntlets in your inventory, so you can swap mid-fight to create devastating Spellbreak combos.

Because there are so many combinations available, and gauntlets’ utility can change dramatically based on whether they’re run as your primary or secondary, we’re going to list the gauntlets and rank them based on their strength as a main weapon, while also letting you know how they fare as secondary gauntlets. For the most part, though, all the gauntlets and classes have something to offer, so if you find a loadout you enjoy playing, you’ll be able to win with enough practice.

Lightning

Lightning is all about dishing out continuous mid-range damage, which it does a spectacular job of. Conduit’s level one skill, Potential Energy, gives extra damage to each of your Lightning Bolts when cast continually. The bolts themselves are particularly easy to land, and do decent damage as well, and you can stay moving while casting. Lightning Strike is considerably trickier to hit, but when it lands, it shocks its target, preventing them from casting anything for two seconds – which is a long time in Spellbreak’s frantic fights. The level two skill, Overload, gives you an extra rune charge after you cast Lightning Strike, which is a significant help.

Primary: A

Secondary: A

Fire

Fire isn’t great for long-range engagements, as the Fireball is slow-moving, and the range on the Firewall isn’t long, either. Where Fire shines, though, is mid-to-close-range, where you’re more likely to land a direct hit with the Fireball, which will do considerable damage – Pyromancers will also set their foes alight, which does extra damage and makes them easier to keep track of. Pyromancer’s Firefly skill, which they get at level two, gives them two seconds of flight upon entering their Flamewall, which provides invaluable mobility.

Fire is also also incredibly powerful in combination with a Toxic gauntlet, as igniting toxified surfaces produces Dragonfire. Not to mention its utility against Toxicologists – while they’re running around under cover of a Toxic Cloud, you can simply blow the whole thing up. It’s not a difficult gauntlet to use, either, so it’s a solid recommendation for Spellbreak beginners.

Primary: A

Secondary: A

Toxic

Not only is it extremely satisfying to coat your foes in poisonous gunge, Toxic spells also dish out high amounts of damage. The Toxicologist class’ starter skill, Viscosity, creates Toxic Puddles wherever Toxic Spray is cast – these puddles are damaging, but also slow foes, so they’re easier targets for your followup spells.

This skill alone makes Toxicologist a strong contender, but at Level 2 you get Vanishing Mists, which grants you three seconds of invisibility and a brief speed boost upon entering your squad’s Toxic Clouds. Following that, at Level 3, your Outbreak skill increases the damage of Toxic Spray by 75% when invisible, which you can trigger with Vanishing Mists for a huge burst of damage.

The Toxicologist class has formidable damage and escape tools, and as a secondary gauntlet, toxic combos well with fire and is very effective for close quarters battles.

Primary: A

Secondary: B

Wind

The Tempest class is difficult to play optimally, but is popular due to the ridiculous amount of mobility it affords. You start with the skill Wind Surge, which pushes you back into the air whenever you fire Wind Shear at a surface. To use this effectively, you should fire downward from a standing position, as this gives you more height than jumping first. The class’ second skill, Updraft, launches you into the air if you enter your Tornado. Combining these skills should keep you in the air most of the time.

Tempests want to remain in the air as much as possible, as their level three and four skills grant additional spell damage, incoming damage reduction, and sorcery cooldown speed. If you’re skilled enough to stay airborne, it’s a considerable boon. However, you need to be incredibly precise with your mana usage to achieve this. Wind isn’t a strong choice for a secondary gauntlet, as the Wind Shear attack does pitiful amounts of damage – it does, however, get rid of Ice Puddles and Toxic Clouds, and Tornado is decent for crowd control and combos.

Primary: A

Secondary: C

Stone

Every new player has a story or two about being made to eat dirt by a Stoneshaper, and until you learn how to play against one, you’re probably going to tank a fair amount of filthy damage. The first spell, Shockwave, can only be used on the ground, and will only hit enemies in a straight line ahead of you, who are either on the ground too, or very close to it. It does a ton of damage, and if you’re a Stoneshaper, casting it gives you extra armour, which is powerful in the early game. However, if your foes stay elevated, it’s pretty difficult for you to take them down with Stone alone.

Primary: B

Secondary: B

Frost

Frost is all about sniping with your Ice Lance – hope you’re good at aiming. The Frostborn’s starter skill, Frozen Alacrity, gives your Ice Lance a frozen trail which you can skate along like Frozone from The Incredibles, which nearly makes it S tier for style points alone. This is pretty useful mobility, coupled with the high damage from Ice Lance, especially once you’ve overcharged your shots with the Ice Prism skill you’ll get at level four.

Unfortunately, even with Flash Freeze to protect you from enemies sneaking up on you, Frost users are very vulnerable as they line up their shots. If you’re well practiced with landing your lances, it’s worth picking up as a secondary for poking and third-partying, but there are much stronger primary gauntlets to pick up.

Primary: C

Secondary: B

As with any tier list, these rankings are entirely subjective, and as Spellbreak grows in popularity – it’s already passed five million players – there will be inevitable buffs, nerfs, and general evolutions in the meta to come. If your favourite thing to do is secure battle royale wins, we’ve also got guides to the best Warzone loadout drop, an Apex Legends tier list, and some useful Fortnite tips and tricks.