Spelunky 2 now has a Steam page

There’s some Spelunky 2 news today! No, we still don’t know when the Spelunky 2 PC release date is. However, the roguelike platform game does have a Steam page now, which means you can add it to your wishlists and get a nice notification email when it does arrive, which shouldn’t be more than “a few weeks” after it launches on PlayStation.

We were, if we’re being completely honest here, somewhat crestfallen to learn that Spelunky 2 wouldn’t be arriving on PC the same day that it launches on PlayStation 4, which is September 15. Creator Derek Yu says that’s because there’s additional testing that needs doing to make sure the PC version is up to snuff, and that the dangers you face in its treacherous caverns do not include horrible bugs and crashes.

“We are taking the extra time to make sure that Spelunky 2 runs well on PC,” Yu explains in a tweet. “That includes testing online multiplayer, but it’s not the only thing we’ll be busy with.” Yu also says that the team at Mossmouth is hoping to have the PC version of Spelunky 2 out the door within a few weeks of its launch on PlayStation.

Here’s the latest Spelunky 2 trailer, in case you missed it at Sony’s recent livestream:

“We’re working hard to make sure the two release dates are as close as possible,” Yu says.

Spelunky 2 is the sequel to one of the best indie games ever made, so suffice it to say we’re eagerly awaiting its arrival. We plan on celebrating by throwing lots of ropes, riding on some turkeys, and plummeting into spike pits over and over again.