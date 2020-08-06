Spelunky 2 will come to Steam “shortly after” its PlayStation launch

Spelunky 2 was announced way back in 2017, which at this point feels like it was shortly after the end of World War II. Last year, the game was delayed, and since then we’ve been getting closer and closer to a Spelunky 2 release date – Designer Derek Yu announced at Sony’s State of Play stream that Spelunky 2 is coming to PlayStation 4 September 15, but followed up on Twitter to say that the Steam version would be out at a later as-yet-unspecified date.

The announcement came alongside a new gameplay video that shows off some of what’s coming in the sequel to what remains one of the very best roguelike platform games ever made. Spelunky 2 features more characters, new environments, a refreshed art style, and loads more mechanics that together make each run both challenging and exciting.

There are new items like a clone ray, which is shown making doubles of the lovable ‘damsel’ pug. You can ride on turkeys (and other mounts, apparently). You can do creative things with water traps, and ‘unplug’ pools of liquid to make it flow into other areas.

A big change will be the addition of online multiplayer, which Yu says will help Spelunky 2 generate more of one of his favourite kinds of Spelunky stories – the ones where someone had fun with their family and friends while exploring.

The Steam version of Spelunky 2 will come out shortly after PS4! We'll need a little extra time to iron out online multiplayer on PC. Release date for that soon! After Steam, we'll look into other platforms. We are excited for as many people to play as possible. 🙂 — Derek Yu (@mossmouth) August 6, 2020

Yu says the world of Spelunky 2 will feel much more rich and full, and that while he wanted to make sure Spelunky 2 is welcoming, there are still runs in which he himself never makes it beyond the first floor of the caves.

We’ll find out more when Spelunky 2 launches on Steam.

We shouldn’t have to wait long – Yu says the Steam version just has a few issues to resolve with the online multiplayer.