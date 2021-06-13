Stalker 2’s release date is set for next April

Today’s Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase included a new trailer and a release date for FPS game Stalker 2. The open-world game from GSC Game World is due out April 28, 2022, and it’ll be coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

We also learned that it has a subtitle. The full name is Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, and the new trailer shows a group of stalkers sitting around a campfire deep within the zone, sharing stories about their exploits. That’s intercut with gameplay footage that shows off Stalker 2’s modular weapon system: a player picks up a scope for their rifle and pops it on without pausing to look at a menu before heading straight into a firefight with some soldiers.

There’s also footage of a trip through an anomaly-infested area, where the player tosses bolts ahead of their path to check for the invisible forces that can tear living creatures apart if they wander too close. Later on, there’s a section that shows off combat with some of the zone’s mutant creatures, including a bloodsucker – which you may remember from the original games if you’re a long-time Stalker fan.

Here’s the trailer:

Again, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is set for an April 28 release date next year. We’ll be excited to head back into the zone when it arrives.