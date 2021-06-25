Stalker 2 release date, trailer, and gameplay

A Stalker 2 release date was announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games E3 2021 showcase, alongside a new trailer revealing gameplay and some more of the story and characters. The game’s official title is Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, following on from the first in the series, Shadow of Chernobyl.

The game is set in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, an area plagued by mutant creatures, warring factions, and strange anomalies. The trailer shows these anomalies imploding anything that touches them. Stalker 2 revisits some of the same areas and places as the first game; it is an open-world game where you play as a lone stalker choosing paths to define a branching storyline, with several different endings. Using an upgraded detector, you can uncover artifacts and secrets hidden in dangerous locations guarded by legendary mutants – including the returning Bloodsucker – with different subtypes for unpredictable behaviour.

You can also tailor your weapons loadout; there’s over 30 different types of guns and modifications you can pick up and install along the way. So, here’s when you can expect Stalker 2 to release, as well as a dive into the trailer to pick out some of the dev highlights from E3 2021.

Stalker 2 release date

First announced back in 2010, the official Stalker 2 release date is April 28, 2022.

Stalker 2 trailer

After a hiatus of new details, the E3 2021 trailer shows us a lot of new information about Stalker 2, including a cameo from the series’ creator. The footage shows a cutscene of us sitting around a campfire, a place of respite from the relentless and dangerous world. The campfire scene is spliced with gameplay, including gunfight by the nuclear plant – with plenty of factions to befriend or take out – it looks like combat will be tough once again as a “variety of enemies that follow different tactics [are] trying to outsmart you”.

We also get a first look at the Bloodsucker, as well as an anomaly infested area, where you can chuck bolts forward to test for these deadly rifts. The trailer shows a mix of horror, survival, and action – although we don’t know much about the story, the expanded open world adds survival mechanics, a life simulating system, and advanced AI. The developers have also confirmed that mod support will be available to give freedom to creative players.

Stalker 2 system requirements

Minimum

OS Version: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Disc space: 150 GB SSD

Maximum

OS Version: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Disc space: 150 GB SSD

That’s all we know about the Stalker 2 release date right, but with the horror game arriving at the beginning of next year, we’ll keep this page updated with all the latest news. You can pre-order Stalker 2 on the Microsoft Store now.