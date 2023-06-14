Star Citizen costs exceed Cyberpunk 2077, GTA 5, and RDR2 combined

The ever-escalating Star Citizen production budget has become a thing of legend, even outside of the space game‘s community. Waiting over ten years of development for any game, especially if you’ve helped to crowdfund it, is a challenge, and while progress is being made on Star Citizen, its eye-watering budget now exceeds that of multiple triple-A games combined.

Online disputes surrounding the Star Citizen project and its funding have persisted throughout the years. The game has been in production for well over a decade now, accumulating over $580 million for its development cost in that time, as detailed on its funding page. To better put this amount into perspective, take a few of the biggest and most notoriously expensive triple-A games, combine them, and stare in awe at the outcome. Reportedly, Grand Theft Auto 5’s development cost came in at $137 million, Red Dead Redemption 2’s at $170 million, and Cyberpunk 2077’s at $174 million (thanks, PlayerAuctions).

This means that even added all together, three of the largest videogames ever made still cost less combined to develop than Star Citizen has to date, with no firm release date in sight.

