Star Citizen is a free game during its 2952 Aerospace Expo

It’s time once again for the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo, which means Star Citizen is temporarily free to play. From November 18-30, all of Star Citizen’s more than 120 ships are free game for players to scope out and take on test flights, including the new Drake Corsair.

The Corsair is a versatile exploration vessel that can hold its own in a fight. It includes living quarters, extra-large fuel cells, and living quarters for up to four crew members. It’s been offered for sale in the past and has run $215 (around £181), but some players predict a price increase after this year’s IAE.

Pricey ship pledges have been a major part of Star Citizen’s massive crowdfunding haul, which over the past decade has now totaled more than $500 million. And while there are some big, expensive ships you can buy in Star Citizen, developer Cloud Imperium Games has said that size isn’t everything – you can certainly start flying without spending a couple hundred.

However, if you do have your heart set on one of Star Citizen’s fancier vessels, the IAE is the perfect time to log in and look around – all the in-universe manufacturers will be on hand to show off their latest spacecraft, and they’ll even let you take them for a spin.

Head over to Roberts Space Industries to find out how to visit the expo. You can also check out our list of the best space games if you’re looking for more ways to explore the galaxy.