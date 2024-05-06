May 4 sale has players checking out this Star Wars multiplayer game

The annual May the Fourth sale on Star Wars games is always a chance to fill out your library with some of the classics. This year, thanks in part to a steep discount putting it at its lowest price ever, Star Wars Battlefront 2 has gotten some renewed attention, with concurrent player counts jumping up to levels the game hasn’t seen in almost four years.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is a multiplayer game from EA’s DICE, the studio that makes the Battlefield series. It features massive battles from across the Star Wars film timeline – you can fight hordes of droids around the royal palace on Naboo, relive the Battle of Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back, or join a raiding party to free prisoners on Starkiller Base.

Over the past 24 hours, Battlefront 2 has seen a peak of just shy of 5,000 concurrent players on Steam – that’s the highest it’s seen since early 2021, during a free giveaway.

When it launched in late 2017, Battlefront 2 ignited an intense backlash: players were furious over its slow-drip progression system, which was built around random-pull loot boxes. To their credit, EA and DICE immediately changed course, and in March of 2018, they updated the game with a completely new progression system that was completely separated from its monetization system.

Right now, you can buy a copy of Star Wars Battlefront II on Steam at 88% off the regular price, which puts it at $4.79 / £4.19 (or your regional equivalent). That’s the lowest it’s ever been on Steam – although it has been given away for free on at least one occasion on the Epic Games Store. On Steam, the sale lasts until May 13.

