One of the best Star Wars games may be getting a remaster

Somehow, one of the best Star Wars games on PC returned. The developer behind the System Shock remake and last year’s Quake remastered seems to be teasing a Star Wars: Dark Forces remaster – and it’s not the first time it’s done so, either.

A long time ago, LucasArts created the fantastic Star Wars shooter Dark Forces, which is still one of the best FPS games around and lead to the excellent Jedi Knight series. It’s certainly worth a remaster, and Nightdive Studios – who handled similar updates for Quake, Blood, Turok, and more – seem best placed to do it.

Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick has previously stated that he’d like his studio to tackle a Dark Forces remaster. More recently, he responded to a tweet featuring 25 classic shooters mentioning how Nightdive had remastered four of them and there were “a few more on the way.” Some people assumed Kick was referring to Quake II (and still could be) but the list also featured Star Wars: Dark Forces.

The Nightdive CEO followed this up with a further tweet showing a screenshot of Dark Forces playing on a 4:3 TV. He finished the game that way. 1995’s Dark Forces could certainly do with a modern remaster and re-release, especially with its obvious influence on Rogue One and The Mandalorian.

While these possible teases are in no way confirmation of a Dark Forces re-release, he has done this sort of thing before you know. We’ll just have to wait and see – but we can probably expect to see Quake II remastered announced first, with Quakecon coming up on August 18. You know, if that’s happening either.

It would be good news for classic Star Wars gaming fans since the Knights of the Old Republic remake just got indefinitely postponed.