Star Wars Jedi Survivor Devastated Settlement puzzle solution

Do you want to know how to complete the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Devastated Settlement puzzle? It’s a bit tricky, but with our guide, you can save yourself the hassle of figuring out how to cross the mountainous canyon on your own.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is filled with puzzles and platforming adventures, but even the best of us can get stuck sometimes in this action-adventure game from EA and Respawn.

Here’s what to know about the Devastated Settlement puzzle in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

What is the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Devastated Settlement puzzle?

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Devastated Settlement puzzle is actually a series of puzzles. You’ll encounter this puzzle on Koboh once you return there to research Tanalorr.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Devastated Settlement puzzle: Part 1

Climb to the highest point of the Devastated Settlement Meditation Point platform, where the puzzle begins. You’ll see an orb coupler and some rock formations blocking thermal vents in the distance.

Unfortunately, the couplers aren’t helpful without orbs, so you’ll want to turn behind you and enter the temple facility, taking out the baddie guarding it. You’ll see a rotating item you can spin with your Force abilities that moves an orb and orb coupler in the distance. You’ll also see a box you can move on the top of the platform. When looking at the room with the moving orb coupler, you’ll notice another one on a platform to your left. The puzzle steps are as follows.

Pull the block down and put it near the platform with an orb coupler but no orb. This will give you the boost you need to complete part of this puzzle.

Grab the orb in the orb coupler and move it to the orb coupler that does not have an orb on the side wall.

Use the box to jump over the platform, pull the orb down on the other side, and move it to the outside orb coupler.

Use the laser to clear the overgrown Koboh matter from the first vent.

Use the glider and thermal lift to take you to the platform ahead and right.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Devastated Settlement puzzle: Part 2

Defeat the enemies on the platform and in the remains to continue. A platform will drop you down, where you’ll have to fight two Goroccos before progressing (you can use your confuse ability to make one fight the other).

You’ll use the Force to break a hole in the wall and then grab the orb in the orb coupler projecting a laser across the room to place it in the coupler you just opened in the wall. This will unlock a secret door.

When you enter this room, look to your right and unlock a BD-1 upgrade called Koboh Grinder. This allows you to create trails of Koboh matter from lasers, which causes the Koboh masses to disintegrate.

Use this ability to create a Koboh matter path from the endpoint of the laser that’s crossing the room to the mass on its right, revealing a jumping wall. Use the jumping wall to leave the room, and do the following:

Move the orb that you used to open the Koboh Grinder room back to the orb where you first found it.

Use the Koboh Grinder to clear the mass to the right of the laser’s endpoint.

Use your grapple to make your way up the platform.

Grab the orb from its current position and move it to the coupler above the running wall ahead of you.

Run across the wall.

Grab the orb and take it to the outside coupler.

Use the beam to clear the second vent.

Use the glider and the vent to head to the next platform, ahead and to the right.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Devastated Settlement puzzle: Part 3

Once you’ve made your way to the final platform, fight the enemies and slide through the crack in the wall on your left, facing another Bedlam Raider as you enter. In this room, it’s easy to fail to notice another movable block positioned along the wall, which will be important in solving this puzzle. There’s also an empty orb coupler in this room and a Koboh matter patch blocking the entrance to the outside.

In the room at the very back of the area, you’ll notice an orb, which causes a vertical door to the room to close when you remove it from the coupler. From here, the steps are as follows.

Move the block on the wall under the door that closes whenever you move the orb. This will force it to stay open when you move the orb from the room.

Grab the orb and move it to the coupler in the room where you found the block.

You won’t be able to use the Koboh Grinder to create a path from the laser’s end in the very first area directly to the mass blocking the wall due to the waterfall in front of it. So instead, use the Koboh Grinder at the laser’s endpoint to create a path through the crack in the wall so you can disintegrate the mass on its other side.

Then, pull the orb to the coupler on the ridge and point it to open the final vent.

Cross with the glider, and pat yourself on the back after entering the Grand Courtyard.

That's everything you need to know to beat the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Devastated Settlement puzzle.