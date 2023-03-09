All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor enemies we know of so far

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor enemies are numerous, and you’re going to have to defeat them all if you expect to survive against the might of the Empire. There’s been quite a lot of speculation surrounding Star Wars Jedi Survivor, but in order to prepare for the release date, here’s a rundown of every enemy we know of so far.

As of now, we’ve only seen a few trailers for the action-adventure game, so we’ve got a little bit of wiggle room. Still, you can expect that the sequel to one of 2019’s best PC games, Fallen Order, will have familiar opponents, as well as those pulled from the massive trove that is the Star Wars universe. Here are the Star Wars Jedi Survivor enemies that we know of so far.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor enemies

Cal and BD-1 went through a lot in Jedi: Fallen Order – from huge frog-like creatures to exceptionally deadly Sith, and it’s unlikely that the level of opponent will ease with the release of Jedi: Survivor. We already have a rundown of all the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bosses we know about, and now here are all of the regular enemies you can expect to encounter on your travels.

Imperial Stormtroopers

Let’s face it, it won’t be Star Wars without your typical Empire Stormtroopers running around and, more than likely, missing all their shots. Jedi Survivor has a slew of these that Cal will battle throughout the campaign. Here are some examples:

Yes, Stormtroopers are almost a given in any Star Wars game, and they bring their 0%-chance-to-hit blasters with them. Scout Troopers: These variants with the slightly square-shaped helmets are also in the sequel. The trailer shows a squad armed with stun batons, though we might see others armed with sniper rifles (which befits combat in large, open areas).

Droids

In terms of Star Wars Jedi Survivor enemies, Droids appear to be plentiful. The first game took place a few years after Revenge of the Sith, when Separatist Droids were still numerous. Although there’s a momentary time jump in the sequel, you’ll notice that many of these mechanical baddies are still around.

B1 Battle Droids: These are typically the fodder units of the Separatists. They come in packs, but don’t expect much of a challenge from them. You’re more likely to use your lightsaber tricks to pull off dazzling moves against groups of enemies.

Droidekas – These mechanical enemies curl up into a ball and roll before unleashing their weapons systems.

Compared to the above, BX Droids tend to be more agile and nimble. In fact, the official trailer shows them wielding staves pulsing with energy, able to deflect lightsaber hits unless Cal switches to his crossguard or two-handed stance. KX Droids: These bots have a distinct round head, a body made of black metallic alloy, and a penchant for chokeslamming Cal as though they’re fans of the Undertaker from WWE. One of the most famous variants is K-2SO from Rogue One.

Bedlam Raiders

Apart from the above, the Star Wars Jedi Survivor enemies roster will include Bedlam Raiders. As seen in IGN’s gameplay reveal video, these bounty hunters seem to appear at certain locations. Wielding energy-infused weapons like spears and polearms, you’ll have to parry their melee hits before you can strike.

As of now, it’s still unclear as to whether these bounty hunters will have boss-type variants or if they’re simply regular enemies.

Bosses and Legendary Beasts

And, of course, Cal will go up against some of the deadliest warriors in the galaxy. The official trailer showcased the mysterious man trapped in the Bacta Tank, who seems to be out for revenge given that he was ‘betrayed by those [he] trusted.’ Likewise, there’s a bounty hunter revealed to be a Gen’dai. They are a race of humanoid creatures said to be nigh impervious to damage, as their bodies are made up of tentacle-like structures that regenerate. This foe, Rayvis, might hunt Cal throughout the campaign, but that remains to be seen.

Moreover, we do see a couple of large animals, including a Wampa that ragdolls Cal like he’s an Ewok. It’s possible that this is a miniboss or a Legendary Beast.

Now you know all of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor enemies, it's time to prepare mentally for the Jedi: Survivor release date, and get ready to face the Empire once more.