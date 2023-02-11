Jedi Survivor droids nod to Star Wars prequels, Clone Wars, and Rebels

With the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date just over two months away, EA gives us a look at some of the various droids that Cal Kestis, BD-1, and their companions will be going up against in what looks set to be one of the best Star Wars games in a while. With nods to familiar faces from the Star Wars prequels and animated series including The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, you’ll face plenty of dangerous droids in Jedi Survivor.

Set five years after the events of Fallen Order, Jedi Survivor takes place smack bang in the midpoint between the prequels and the original trilogy. In fact, Respawn says it takes place in the same year as the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries. As such, the Empire is still packing plenty of droids alongside its trooper forces as it aims to hunt down the last remaining vestiges of the Jedi Order.

Speaking to IGN, Respawn Entertainment’s design director Jason de Heras and production director Kasumi Shishido go over some of the new enemies you’ll encounter on Cal’s travels. These include everyone’s favourite B1 Battle Droids (Roger, Roger), and the heftier B2 Droid bruisers that you’ll recognise from Attack of the Clones. Given how funny a lot of the enemy dialogue in Fallen Order was, we’re excited to hear what Respawn has cooked up this time.

Of course, the iconic, rolling Droidekas will also make an appearance. “They’ve got the bubble shield, they roll, and they actually incorporate that into their melee, so you can’t just stun-lock it forever,” de Heras tells IGN, “That’s classic to the IP, so, you know, we have to use that.”

Fans of The Clone Wars TV show will likely recognise the agile BX Droids, which use Vibro Swords and are capable of standing somewhat toe-to-toe against a Jedi, and the IG-100 Magna Guards. The latter are the elite bodyguards of General Grievous, and de Heras promises that their unusual combat rhythm and ability to counter is well-positioned to throw off your strategy.

The chokeslamming KX Security Droids – also seen in Rogue One – make a return from Fallen Order, though a variant Enforcer model new to Jedi Survivor ditches the grab attacks in favour of a deadly stun baton, making them more of a traditional brawler-type foe.

Finally, the team reveals the DT Sentry Droids – a big brute seen in Star Wars Rebels and The Bad Batch. Shishido notes that fans of both series will immediately know how menacing these can be, and explains that Cal’s first encounter with one is a real “oh s***” moment. They can show up equipped with a staff and missile, a hammer, or a blaster – but, regardless of which variant you’re facing, they’re dangerous foes that will keep coming even if they lose a limb.

Make sure to check the Star Wars Jedi Survivor system requirements to ensure your PC is up to speed ahead of launch. Meanwhile, another classic Star Wars game is back, and we’ve got more of the best action-adventure games on PC to keep you busy until April.

Images via IGN.