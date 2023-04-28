How to get the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crossguard lightsaber

Want to know where to find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crossguard lightsaber? While this style is rather sluggish compared to the others, it hits enemies for more damage than any other lightsaber style and cuts through enemy defences. If you specialise in heavier weapons in other Soulslike games, then the Crossguard lightsaber might be for you.

As one of the many Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsabers you can unlock, it has the simplest move set in the RPG game. You only have two types of attacks, as well as the ability to block or throw the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crossguard lightsaber. If you want a weapon in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with a little more speed and mobility while sacrificing some attacking power, we have tips on how to get dual wield sabers and the double lightsaber.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crossguard lightsaber location

To get the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crossguard lightsaber, head to the Shattered Moon of Koboh and defeat Drya Thornne. He’s a relatively simple boss that goes invisible and moves quickly while throwing grenades at you, but throwing them back at him before they detonate is the way to beat him easily.

Chances are that you have faced enemies with shields, and this lightsaber stance does a great job of bashing them away. On top of that, you recover more stamina if you block consecutive enemy strikes. We recommend using this against bigger enemies with longer wind-up times for their attacks. Attacking straight after a parry is best, as your counter-attack has a higher chance of landing.

And that’s how you unlock the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crossguard lightsaber. Adopting different combat stances depending on the enemies you’re facing in the latest Star Wars game is key to winning key battles, so make sure you are swapping relatively frequently. Of course, these are not the only upgrades that Cal can find on his journey across the galaxy, as there are plenty of Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force powers and perks to unlock along the way.