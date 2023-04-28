Are you wondering how to get the Star Wars Jedi Survivor mullet? The mullet in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is just one of many hairstyles that you can set for Cal Kestis. It might seem like he’s still stuck in the 80s, but it does look fairly trendy. We’re here to help you acquire this trendy hairdo.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor mullet is just one example of a cosmetic collectible that you can find on your travels. What better way to look fashionable while taking down the game’s bosses and enemies?

Where to find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor mullet

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Mullet is found on the planet of Koboh after you make your way to the Derelict Dam fast travel point. A short distance ahead, you’ll see the Trontoshell dinosaur. There’s a tar pit near the creature and, to your left, you’ll notice a large structure.

Your goal is to use the vines and ledges to reach the back of the structure. The main hazard here, naturally, is the tar pit. If you spend too much time standing or walking in it, Cal will slowly sink. After a few seconds pass, he’ll end up dead.

Thankfully, you’ve got the right tools this early in the campaign. Your double jump allows you to cross gaps, so you should still be able to wade through the bog until you reach another rock platform. Once you get to the back of the structure, just climb up and open the chest to receive your reward.

But wait, what if you already proceeded further with the main mission, including blowing up the dam and lowering the tar levels? Don’t worry because the same process still applies. The only difference here is that you’ll have to climb a metal grate to reach the ledge at the back. If you need to return to the previous area, you’ll have plenty of wiggle room to clamber onto the platforms.

In any case, that’s how you obtain the Star Wars Jedi Survivor mullet hairstyle. You can equip it by opening the customize menu. Don’t forget that this is just one of many Cal Kestis cosmetic items that you can find in the game. Perhaps you’d want to pair it with something snazzy, like the poncho? Or is your vibe a little more stealthy and suited to the hunter set?