Star Wars Jedi Survivor feels “more filmic” thanks to next-gen

After months of speculation, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is now revealed and confirmed as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – and according to the action-adventure game‘s director, it will “feel more filmic” with “more vibrant” worlds thanks to next-gen graphics technology such as real-time ray tracing and better streaming times.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now the first single-player-only Star Wars game to get a sequel since The Force Unleashed 2 in 2010. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was revealed at Star Wars Celebration this week with a short gorgeous-looking teaser trailer (below), and an interview on the official Star Wars website with director Stig Asmussen reveals a few details – including how it isn’t all about looks.

When asked about how Respawn is using more modern tech to improve on Fallen Order, Asmussen point to ray tracing first and foremost. “Since it’s real-time, we get to see the changes as we tweak the lights immediately,” he confirms. “That means that we have more time to polish, that means that we can iterate more, and we can get better results that feel more filmic.” Furthermore, faster SSD drives allow the game to “load tons of content really quickly” and make Survivor more of a streaming game without load times.

The team also plans to “expand” the worlds and levels in the game to “make them more vibrant than they’ve been in the past”. There are a lot of ideas from the first game left on the “editing room floor” that Respawn is revisiting, such as “more stances for combat” and “where we’re going to go with the story”.

As for that story, Asmussen remains tight-lipped. Other than the return of Cameron Monaghan’s protagonist Cal Kestis and BD-1, the only other character confirmed is a sinister senator from Utapau and a mysterious man in a healing bacta tank. The director confirms that the plot will be “all about survival” – hence the title – and that Cal will have to make connections with “unsavory” characters to stay alive.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release in 2023 and we should hear about it more later this year. Respawn is actually working on several Star Wars games, including a strategy game from ex-XCOM developers, and Cal Kestis himself may show up in the Obi-Wan Kenobi show currently showing on Disney Plus.

