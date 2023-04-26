Is Jedi Survivor open world?

Want to know if Jedi Survivor is an open-world game? Its predecessor, Jedi: Fallen Order, was a semi-open world game, allowing you to roam free in some areas, while others restricted you to linear gameplay. So is Jedi Survivor the same?

We all want to be a Jedi, right? That’s why you’re here, reading up about Jedi Survivor. While every padawan needs training, it’s way more fun to have free reign to explore all of the nooks and crannies that a Star Wars world has to offer. So, will there be an expansive Star Wars open-world game waiting for you when the Jedi Survivor release date arrives? The answer is both yes and no, so read on to find out more about Jedi Survivor open-world gameplay.

Jedi Survivor open-world gameplay

Jedi Survivor is a semi-open world game. Most of the story is linear, taking you through a set story and specific quests.

There are some Star Wars Jedi: Survivor planets like Koboh and Jedha which feature traditional open-world elements, filled with enemies and all the Jedi Survivor collectibles you could hope for. While other sections of the game are technically linear in their quests, you will traverse back and forth between planets, unlocking new areas as you go, exploring more and more of a galaxy far, far away.

We think it’s a good thing that there is some Jedi Survivor open-world gameplay alongside its story quests; it’s up to you how you play the space game. If you’re a completionist, you can lose hours hunting down Jedi Survivor outfits, finding blaster upgrades, and discovering new Jedi Survivor mounts and characters. If you’re looking to blast through the main story, find out how long Jedi Survivor is, and prepare yourself for what is set to be one of the best PC games of 2023.