Star Wars Jedi Survivor Steam reviews hit ‘mostly negative’ on day one

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Steam reviews have already reached the ‘mostly negative’ aggregate during the Star Wars game’s first day on sale, as PC players cite a range of technical and optimisation issues. Developed by Respawn and published by EA, Star Wars Jedi Survivor marks the return of Cameron Monaghan’s Cal Kestis, promising an open world in the style of RPG and Soulslike games. On PC, however, the game is reportedly struggling from frame rate drops and crashes.

As noted in our own Star Wars Jedi Survivor review, the world, characters, and combat all look fantastic, and when the game is in full swing, it’s as fluid and responsive as anything by FromSoftware, or the best moments in Fallen Order. In confined areas, Jedi Survivor would run fine, but in the larger worlds like Koboh, the frame rate could drop as low as 20fps, forcing us to reload, at which point the performance would smooth out again for a while.

With 1,023 Steam user reviews as of this writing, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is rated as ‘mostly negative’ on Valve’s platform, with a multitude of users citing problems with performance, across various gaming PCs.

“Giving this negative solely because of the performance, not the gameplay,” one user writes. “I am playing the game on 3080ti 12900 CPU, and the PC is really struggling to maintain good frames without any stutter. Other than the performance issues, the game is really fun to play.”

“I have a 3080, Ryzen 9 5900X and 32Gb of RAM and this game is unplayable at any resolution or any settings,” writes another. “Performance issues,” writes another. “Recommend waiting.”

EA has already issued a launch-day patch for Jedi Survivor, and says that more patches will follow in “the weeks ahead.” These patches will reportedly aim to fix bugs, improve performance, and add more accessibility features.

Other Steam reviews are more positive, with one player saying they experienced “zero issues at more than five hours of gameplay.” “I don’t understand why there are so many negative reviews,” another writes. ”The game launched really well for me. I can’t run everything on maximum graphics, but the game still looks amazing on high settings, even with ray tracing disabled. I can recommend this game.”

