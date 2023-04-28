Looking for the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Tactical outfit? The Tactical outfit set is one of many attires that you can find in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. These can be equipped by Cal Kestis, letting you change his appearance. Our guide helps you find these individual pieces, such as the jacket, shirt, and pants, as well as their materials or color palettes.

Where to find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Tactical outfit

You can find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Tactical outfit in multiple parts, hidden in chests around Koboh. The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Tactical outfit set comes in multiple parts, with their own materials that provide additional color schemes. We’ve listed them down based on the order that we discovered them during the campaign. Likewise, take note that the chests will yield the article of clothing first before their respective counterparts reward you with the material or color palette.

Tactical Jacket #1

Location: Koboh – Derelict Dam

Upon reaching the fast travel point, you’ll cross the tar pit and enter a small base that leads to a tunnel. Just before the Roller Mine spawner, you’ll see a chest that has this item.

Tactical Shirt #1

Location: Koboh – Rambler’s Reach Outpost

Go to the edge of the town and climb up on the rooftop of a nearby building. You should be able to reach the roof of Doma’s Shop, which happens to have this chest.

Tactical Pants #1

Location: Koboh – Smuggler’s Tunnel/Collapsed Passage

This is the underground section beneath Pyloon’s Saloon. Although the ground will collapse as you’re doing the main story, you’ll be able to return here later. Upon reaching the pool, dive underwater to find this chest.

Tactical Pants #2

Location: Koboh – Rambler’s Reach Outpost/Swindler’s Wash

You’ll find this on a rock formation overlooking the ruined bridge. This area is fairly close to where the Mantis is docked.

Tactical Shirt #2

Location: Koboh – Swindler’s Wash

After crossing the gap to the opposite side, you’ll see this chest along the cliff’s edge. It’s basically on the other side of the collapsed bridge and river.

Tactical Jacket #2

Location: Koboh – Bilemaw Den

After getting Confusion: Major Fauna and encountering another Bilemaw, you’ll notice several tents along the cliffside area. You’ll find the chest behind one of the tents.

