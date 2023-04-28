All Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors and parts

Cal Kestis is looking to be the most stylish cast member as he wields a bright-orange Lightsaber to face off against deadly enemies.

Cal Kestis wields an orange Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Searching for all Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors and parts? There are a lot of Lightsaber cosmetics that you can acquire in Star Wars Jedi Survivor which allow you to change the appearance of your melee weapon. Search the galaxy for cosmetic items, various parts, color palettes, and learn how the overall customization works. There are also full Lightsaber sets that can be yours by opening ornate treasure chests.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber cosmetics are just one category of collectibles in the game. You can also search around for Cal Kestis cosmetics, Blaster parts, and learn all there is to know about Force Powers and what they do.

How to unlock Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors

You can access the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors by interacting with any workbench, such as the ones in the Mantis and Pyloon’s Saloon.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors

By default, there are nine Lightsaber blade colors: blue, green, purple, yellow, cyan, magenta, indigo, orange, and white. There are no additional blade colors found through regular exploration.

Instead, you can unlock a couple of rewards by completing the campaign and starting a new game plus run. You’ll then be able to select the red and party Lightsaber options.

A workbench shows the new Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts and materials

In the next tab, you’ll see various parts for the Lightsaber: emitter, vents/switch, grip, and pommel. There are a total of 19 component sets.

It’s worth noting that you’ll see duplicates, such as a couple of pommels or emitters. This occurs since the game lets you unlock different Lightsaber stances, such as dual-wield and double-bladed. As such, the duplicate parts simply apply to a split or elongated Lightsaber handle.

New Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts are displayed on a workbench

The third and final tab has the materials or color palettes for the primary, secondary, accent, and grip options. There are 24 weapon colors to choose from, and the paint sets are also used as Blaster cosmetics.

Likewise, you may change each segment’s condition from glorious pristine to disturbingly ancient. You can try different combinations to find a design you like.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts are shown on a workbench

In any case, there are multiple ways to obtain these items. Some require resources to be exchanged with vendors, while most can be found by opening chests. You’ll also likely use Force Powers or traversal abilities to reach and open certain chests.

Our Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors and parts guide details what you can expect to get, starting with those that are easy to find, followed by chest rewards organized by category.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts available by default or from purchases

These Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber cosmetics are either available by default or are dependent on the version of the game that you purchased. Do note that the components here come as a full set already, so you’ll have all the parts.

Available by default:

  • Jaro Tapal

Available if you pre-ordered the game:

  • Hermit

Available if you purchase the Deluxe Edition:

  • Rebel Hero

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts available from Sister Taske and Jedha Scrolls

Sister Taske is a vendor NPC in Cere’s Base on Jedha. She’s got several Lightsaber parts and weapon colors that you can receive if you give her Jedha Scrolls, a collectible item found on the planet.

  • Emitters: Serenity, Assembly, and Justice.
  • Switch/Vents: Assembly, Detachment, and Justice.
  • Grips: Assembly, Serenity, Temperance, and Detachment.
  • Pommels: Assembly, Temperance, and Serenity.
  • Weapon Materials: Jedha Paint, Imperial, Worn Metal, Soft Leather, Rebel Paint, and Hard Plastoid.

A menu shows the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts available

Lightsaber Emitters

Patience emitter
This will be the first cosmetic item you get in the campaign, as you practically drop right next to it in Coruscant.

The location of a new Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts is in a dark area

Diligence emitter
Found in the High Republic Chamber in Basalt Rift. You’ll need to grab the orb and throw it over a wall and into a hole to lock it in place.

Cal Kestis finds more Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts

Persistence emitter
Found in the High Republic Chamber in Viscid Bog. Use Lift and Slam on the elevator near the Gorge Crash Site fast travel point in Koboh, then ride the first zipline before switching to the next one. This will let you reach the temple with its Koboh Grinder-based puzzles.

Cal Kestis locates more Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts in a cave

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber Switches

Patience switch
As soon as you reach the first fast travel point in Coruscant, enter the red door and cross the gap to get this chest.

Cal Kestis finds more Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts in a chest

Diligence switch
Found in the Forest Array after beating the Mogu.

Cal Kestis searches for more Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts

Harmony switch
When you’re heading to the Koboh Stone Spires, create air vents that will let you glide with the Relter back to the section with the fast travel point. The floating island beside that part has a chest.

A Relter guides you to new Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts

Temperance switch
After obtaining the air dash ability in Jedha, you’ll have to cross a broken bridge to the Pilgrim’s Sanctuary. Before entering the main building, head back the way you came and use the zipline shortcut to get this chest.

Cal Kestis finds new Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts in a desert terrain area

Persistence switch
Similar to how you got the Persistence emitter, except you’ll want to hop off the elevator just before it reaches the bottom. There’s a gap that leads to another cliffside area which has this chest.

A cliffside hosts a chest with more Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts

Edgehawk switch
In Koboh’s Southern Reach zone, you’ll see a circular hatch stuck in the ground. Use your Lift power and head into the water treatment works. It’s dark down there, so hold the block button to keep your surroundings well-lit with your Lightsaber. The path to your right has this item.

A dimly lit cave is home to more Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber Grips

Diligence grip
In Koboh’s Forest Array, you should see this chest as it’s being blasted by the central laser. Move close to it since the laser will cause the dust to part.

A beam of light shows the route to more Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts

Harmony grip
In the Shattered Moon just after reaching the first fast travel point, check the side of the maintenance bot. The chest is in a nook, but you have to jump on flaming vents to reach it.

A steep drop is where to find the next Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts

Justice grip
As you’re heading to Jedha’s Pilgrim’s Sanctuary, there’s a small chamber where you must pull a block that’s barred by an iron bar. Check inside the nook to pick up this item.

A dark room is home to the next of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts

Edgehawk grip
This is also in the water treatment works interior. Just head to the left this time.

The water treatment works is home to the next Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber Pommels

Diligence pommel

As you’re making your way to the Forest Array, you’ll see a sleeping Bilemaw. Check the small cave, which has this chest, as well as a scavenger droid.

A cave nearby houses more Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts

Patience pommel
You’ll receive a sidequest to find the Mysterious Fisherman. Head to the location and swim underwater to find this chest.

An underground secret hides some Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts

Justice pommel
In Jedha’s desert temple area, there’s a large chamber where you have to get across a steep slope by using bars. The chest is at the top of the slope.

A sandy terrain hides more Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts

Persistence pommel
In the Lucrehulk remains on Koboh, you’ll reach a section where numerous turrets keep firing at you, all while moving metal containers block the projectiles. There’s a barrel that you can break once you acquire the Force Lift and Slam power.

Cal Kestis shows off new Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors

Detachment pommel
As you progress further in the campaign, you’ll head to the Fogged Expanse in Koboh. After taking out the Mogu in the mists, you should find a chest in the next darkened cliffside area.

Cal Kestis searches for more Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts

Edgehawk pommel
In Rambler’s Reach Outpost near the Mantis, there are several Floating Balloons. You can make use of these once you have the Upgraded Ascension Cable/Grappling Hook. Leap onto the nearby bluff with the Relter Den and break this barrel using the Force Lift and Slam power.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts can be found in the sandy terrain

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber full sets

We’ve obtained two Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts that are full sets, which means all components are included already. These come from large ornate chests, quite different from the smaller containers that are normally looted.

Santari Khri’s Lightsaber
We discuss this in our Santari Khri Lightsaber guide. As for the next entry, we’ve opted to include a spoiler warning. Be forewarned that plot spoilers are in store.

Cere Junda’s Lightsaber
After concluding the story arc in Jedha, the group will leave but you can return to Jedha shortly thereafter. You’ll see an ornate treasure chest right by the hangar door that leads back to the interior.

These are the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors and parts that we’ve found so far. We’ll update this guide once we discover more, so stay tuned. Don’t forget to take time to explore the planets including Jedha, where you could find new Lightsaber stances too.

