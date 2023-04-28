Searching for all Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors and parts? There are a lot of Lightsaber cosmetics that you can acquire in Star Wars Jedi Survivor which allow you to change the appearance of your melee weapon. Search the galaxy for cosmetic items, various parts, color palettes, and learn how the overall customization works. There are also full Lightsaber sets that can be yours by opening ornate treasure chests.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber cosmetics are just one category of collectibles in the game. You can also search around for Cal Kestis cosmetics, Blaster parts, and learn all there is to know about Force Powers and what they do.

How to unlock Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors

You can access the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors by interacting with any workbench, such as the ones in the Mantis and Pyloon’s Saloon.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors

By default, there are nine Lightsaber blade colors: blue, green, purple, yellow, cyan, magenta, indigo, orange, and white. There are no additional blade colors found through regular exploration.

Instead, you can unlock a couple of rewards by completing the campaign and starting a new game plus run. You’ll then be able to select the red and party Lightsaber options.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts and materials

In the next tab, you’ll see various parts for the Lightsaber: emitter, vents/switch, grip, and pommel. There are a total of 19 component sets.

It’s worth noting that you’ll see duplicates, such as a couple of pommels or emitters. This occurs since the game lets you unlock different Lightsaber stances, such as dual-wield and double-bladed. As such, the duplicate parts simply apply to a split or elongated Lightsaber handle.

The third and final tab has the materials or color palettes for the primary, secondary, accent, and grip options. There are 24 weapon colors to choose from, and the paint sets are also used as Blaster cosmetics.

Likewise, you may change each segment’s condition from glorious pristine to disturbingly ancient. You can try different combinations to find a design you like.

In any case, there are multiple ways to obtain these items. Some require resources to be exchanged with vendors, while most can be found by opening chests. You’ll also likely use Force Powers or traversal abilities to reach and open certain chests.

Our Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors and parts guide details what you can expect to get, starting with those that are easy to find, followed by chest rewards organized by category.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts available by default or from purchases

These Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber cosmetics are either available by default or are dependent on the version of the game that you purchased. Do note that the components here come as a full set already, so you’ll have all the parts.

Available by default:

Jaro Tapal

Available if you pre-ordered the game:

Hermit

Available if you purchase the Deluxe Edition:

Rebel Hero

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts available from Sister Taske and Jedha Scrolls

Sister Taske is a vendor NPC in Cere’s Base on Jedha. She’s got several Lightsaber parts and weapon colors that you can receive if you give her Jedha Scrolls, a collectible item found on the planet.

Emitters: Serenity, Assembly, and Justice.

Switch/Vents: Assembly, Detachment, and Justice.

Grips: Assembly, Serenity, Temperance, and Detachment.

Pommels: Assembly, Temperance, and Serenity.

Weapon Materials: Jedha Paint, Imperial, Worn Metal, Soft Leather, Rebel Paint, and Hard Plastoid.

Lightsaber Emitters

Patience emitter

This will be the first cosmetic item you get in the campaign, as you practically drop right next to it in Coruscant.

Diligence emitter

Found in the High Republic Chamber in Basalt Rift. You’ll need to grab the orb and throw it over a wall and into a hole to lock it in place.

Persistence emitter

Found in the High Republic Chamber in Viscid Bog. Use Lift and Slam on the elevator near the Gorge Crash Site fast travel point in Koboh, then ride the first zipline before switching to the next one. This will let you reach the temple with its Koboh Grinder-based puzzles.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber Switches

Patience switch

As soon as you reach the first fast travel point in Coruscant, enter the red door and cross the gap to get this chest.

Diligence switch

Found in the Forest Array after beating the Mogu.

Harmony switch

When you’re heading to the Koboh Stone Spires, create air vents that will let you glide with the Relter back to the section with the fast travel point. The floating island beside that part has a chest.

Temperance switch

After obtaining the air dash ability in Jedha, you’ll have to cross a broken bridge to the Pilgrim’s Sanctuary. Before entering the main building, head back the way you came and use the zipline shortcut to get this chest.

Persistence switch

Similar to how you got the Persistence emitter, except you’ll want to hop off the elevator just before it reaches the bottom. There’s a gap that leads to another cliffside area which has this chest.

Edgehawk switch

In Koboh’s Southern Reach zone, you’ll see a circular hatch stuck in the ground. Use your Lift power and head into the water treatment works. It’s dark down there, so hold the block button to keep your surroundings well-lit with your Lightsaber. The path to your right has this item.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber Grips

Diligence grip

In Koboh’s Forest Array, you should see this chest as it’s being blasted by the central laser. Move close to it since the laser will cause the dust to part.

Harmony grip

In the Shattered Moon just after reaching the first fast travel point, check the side of the maintenance bot. The chest is in a nook, but you have to jump on flaming vents to reach it.

Justice grip

As you’re heading to Jedha’s Pilgrim’s Sanctuary, there’s a small chamber where you must pull a block that’s barred by an iron bar. Check inside the nook to pick up this item.

Edgehawk grip

This is also in the water treatment works interior. Just head to the left this time.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber Pommels

Diligence pommel

As you’re making your way to the Forest Array, you’ll see a sleeping Bilemaw. Check the small cave, which has this chest, as well as a scavenger droid.

Patience pommel

You’ll receive a sidequest to find the Mysterious Fisherman. Head to the location and swim underwater to find this chest.

Justice pommel

In Jedha’s desert temple area, there’s a large chamber where you have to get across a steep slope by using bars. The chest is at the top of the slope.

Persistence pommel

In the Lucrehulk remains on Koboh, you’ll reach a section where numerous turrets keep firing at you, all while moving metal containers block the projectiles. There’s a barrel that you can break once you acquire the Force Lift and Slam power.

Detachment pommel

As you progress further in the campaign, you’ll head to the Fogged Expanse in Koboh. After taking out the Mogu in the mists, you should find a chest in the next darkened cliffside area.

Edgehawk pommel

In Rambler’s Reach Outpost near the Mantis, there are several Floating Balloons. You can make use of these once you have the Upgraded Ascension Cable/Grappling Hook. Leap onto the nearby bluff with the Relter Den and break this barrel using the Force Lift and Slam power.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber full sets

We’ve obtained two Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber parts that are full sets, which means all components are included already. These come from large ornate chests, quite different from the smaller containers that are normally looted.

Santari Khri’s Lightsaber

We discuss this in our Santari Khri Lightsaber guide. As for the next entry, we’ve opted to include a spoiler warning. Be forewarned that plot spoilers are in store.

Cere Junda’s Lightsaber

After concluding the story arc in Jedha, the group will leave but you can return to Jedha shortly thereafter. You’ll see an ornate treasure chest right by the hangar door that leads back to the interior.

These are the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber colors and parts that we’ve found so far. We’ll update this guide once we discover more, so stay tuned. Don’t forget to take time to explore the planets including Jedha, where you could find new Lightsaber stances too.