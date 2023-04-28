How to get the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hunter outfit

Are you searching for the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hunter outfit? The Hunter outfit set is one of many articles of clothing that you can find in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. These can be equipped by Cal Kestis, so you can change his appearance. Our guide helps you find these individual pieces, such as the jacket, shirt, and pants, as well as their materials or color palettes.

Where to find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hunter outfit

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hunter outfit set comes in multiple parts, with their own materials that provide additional color schemes. We’ve listed them down based on the order that we discovered them during the campaign. Likewise, take note that the chests will yield the article of clothing first before their respective counterparts reward you with the material or color palette.

Hunter Pants #1

Location: Koboh – Basalt Rift

Once you reach the Basalt Rift area, you’ll spot another Bilemaw. Take a look at its den to find this item.

Hunter Shirt #1

Location: Koboh – Forest Array

At the entrance of the Forest Array, you’ll notice that the place is filled with Koboh Dust, particles that will suffocate Cal if he stays there for too long. The goal is to go to your left, then use your jumps and grapple to reach the metal grates. You should then be able to drop down to where the chest is.

Hunter Pants #2

Location: Koboh – Forest Array

A bit later once you’ve activated the laser in the center of the field, you’ll be able to cross to the opposite side. This lets you climb to the top of this section, where the giant bird was perched earlier. The chest is below the pipes.

Hunter Jacket #1

Location: Koboh – Rambler’s Reach Outpost

You can only obtain this item much later in the campaign once you have the grappling hook. This device lets you grapple onto the floating balloons in the area near the bluffs surrounding Rambler’s Reach.

The goal is to use each balloon/grapple point until you reach the hilltop with the dinosaur bones. From there, drop down to see the chest. You do need to take out the Gorocco that’s guarding this area.

Hunter Shirt #2

Location: Koboh – Untamed Downs

You’re going to need the Electro Dart for this one. When you head to Untamed Downs, you’ll notice a large rock formation or plateau in the middle of the zone. There’s a red chest in one of these sections. The device that lets you unlock it is just across the gap.

