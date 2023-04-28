How to find all Star Wars Jedi Survivor Blaster parts

Want to find all Star Wars Jedi Survivor Blaster parts? You’ll be able to find several Blaster cosmetics in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. These will let you change the look of your ranged weapon. There are sets, individual items, and rare Blaster parts to be found across the game.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Blaster parts are just one category of collectibles in the game. You can also hunt for Cal Kestis cosmetics, BD-1 cosmetics, and there’s even a secret way to reveal all scan locations in Jedi Survivor.

How to unlock Star Wars Jedi Survivor Blaster parts

You can access the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Blaster parts at any workbench once you’ve unlocked the Blaster Stance. This occurs after completing the initial storyline arc on the planet of Jedha. As you’re about to leave the base, Bode Acuna will give you his firearm, allowing you to try this unorthodox style. From that point onward, you’ll be able to customize your Blaster by interacting with any workbench.

The workbench will show two panels. First, the components panel has all of the sets, made up of the barrel, body, and grip. There are 13 sets in total, and you can mix and match.

The next panel, materials, has 24 obtainable paint sets, each with five colors to choose from. It’s worth adding that these weapon colors and customization are shared with the Lightsaber customization options, too.

There are multiple ways to obtain these items. Some require resources to be exchanged with vendors, while most can be found by opening chests. You’ll also likely need to use certain Force Powers or traversal abilities to reach and open certain chests.

Our Star Wars Jedi Survivor BD-1 cosmetics guide details what you can expect to get, starting with those that are easy to find, followed by chest rewards organized by category.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Blaster cosmetics available by default or from purchases

These Star Wars Jedi Survivor Blaster cosmetics are acquired as part of a full set already. As such, you’ll have all three components ready for customization.

Available by default:

LW-896

Available if you pre-ordered the game:

Combustion

Available if you purchase the Deluxe Edition:

DL-44

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Blaster cosmetics available from Caij and bounty pucks

Caij is the mysterious Bounty Hunter lounging around in Pyloon’s Saloon. She won’t say much early on but, eventually, she’ll become an integral NPC. As you’re headed to Koboh’s stone spires, Caij will tell you about the bounty hunters that are out to get you.

Each bounty hunter you kill nets you a bounty puck, which you can give to Caij in exchange for Blaster parts. Likewise, you can obtain new Blaster upgrades from her. In any case, the parts that you can receive from Caij are:

Barrels: Model 13 and Showdown.

Bodies: Showdown and K3 Vindicator

Grip: RSKF-44

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Blaster barrel locations

K3 Vindicator

Found behind the crashed fighter as you’re making your way through Jedha’s mountains.

Enforcer

When exploring the Lucrehulk in Koboh’s swamps, you’ll reach a section where you have to use Force Pull on a metal grate on the wall. The chest is off to the side past that and just before you reach the part with multiple green barriers.

Arakyd Heavy

At the edge of Rambler’s Reach outpost (close to the zone’s border with Hunter’s Quarry), you’ll see a ridge that has vines that you can use. Cast your Lift and Slam on the chained barrel to get this item.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Blaster grip locations

K3 Vindicator

Behind a green barrier that you need to pass through. It’s next to the Whistling Drop fast travel point.

Enforcer

In the Lucrehulk bowels, you’ll find the Yurk Barracks. There’s a section where you can leap onto a rooftop, allowing you to cross the gap to a nook which has the chest.

Arakyd Heavy

In Untamed Downs, check the side of the large rock formation in the center. There’s a red chest that can be opened by activating its generator. However, you need the Electro Dart first.

Other Blaster cosmetics

Quickdraw

This full Blaster set can be obtained by solving a mini-puzzle of sorts in Rambler’s Reach Outpost. You can learn more about this in our Quickdraw Blaster guide .

These are the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Blaster parts that we’ve found so far. We’ll update this guide once we discover more, so stay tuned. Don’t forget that there are other collectibles to obtain, such as Cal Kestis cosmetics, BD-1 cosmetics, and weapon colors and customization options.