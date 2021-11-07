The greatest Star Wars trailer of all time is now available in 4K

BioWare’s MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic has been running for almost ten years now, but for many Star Wars fans it peaked before it even came out with its incredible announcement trailer “Deceived”. Now, in advance of the MMO’s latest expansion and its tenth anniversary, BioWare has finally reuploaded the best Star Wars trailer of all time in glorious 4K.

“Deceived” was actually the official announcement trailer for The Old Republic, debuting at E3 2009 to thunderous applause. It’s a CGI-only trailer with no in-game footage and was created by the masters at Blur Studio – who more recently created the excellent trailer for the Fable reboot with the frog eating the fairy, which is still the most we’ve seen of that game.

Blur created several excellent CGI trailers for The Old Republic, mostly telling the story of the MMO’s most memorable villain Darth Malgus – who is rumoured to be possibly making his last appearance in this year’s new expansion Legacy of the Sith.

In “Deceived” Malgus makes the entrance that solidified him as The Old Republic’s primary villain, and now BioWare has finally uploaded the trailer in 4K so everyone can see what the fuss is all about. Mostly thanks to Blur Studio’s direction it still looks pretty good for 12-year-old CGI.

According to an interview with PC Gamer, BioWare has “no plans” to retire Star Wars: The Old Republic anytime soon, but it’ll still probably never live up to the epic promise of its initial trailer. Still, it has a lot more players now thanks to last year’s debut on Steam, and all the excitement regarding the Knights of the Old Republic remake – which The Old Republic is a sequel to – can only help it stick around for longer. Now excuse me while I watch the trailer again…