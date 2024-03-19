Stardew Valley 1.6 is almost here, so if you’ve still got a lot of mods installed for the farming game you’ll want to make sure everything’s compatible ahead of release. Luckily for us, a lot of mods have already been updated for 1.6, but even then it’s recommended you play without when diving in.

Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone has been teasing what to expect from update 1.6 for a while now, but now the farming game’s developer has given us the rundown on what we should be doing with all our Stardew Valley mods before 1.6 arrives. With the update around the corner, you’ll want to consider what this means for Stardew Valley ahead of time.

“PSA for people who use mods: A ton of mods are already updated for 1.6,” Barone writes. “Also, I’ve added a public Steam branch that will let you stay on version 1.5.6 if you choose. I recommend trying out 1.6 without mods, but it’s up to you.”

The smap.io page is filled to the brim with both compatible and incompatible mods, so you’ll want to cross-reference anything you have installed just in case it breaks the game.

The update will be dropping for Windows, Mac, and Linux first, with console launches planned afterward. Now that the Stardew Valley 1.6 release date is almost here, you’ll also want to check out all the teased patch notes we put together, from the cursed ability to drink mayonnaise to your newlywed spouse no longer spending a week in bed.

