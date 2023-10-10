Stardew Valley is without a doubt one of my all-time favorite games. If other entries to the farming genre haven’t convinced you, I can almost guarantee that ConcernedApe’s cozy game will convert you. Crafted by the solo developer who acted as Stardew Valley’s artist, composer, developer, and producer, the game packs a lot of depth into its pixel-style world. With the 1.6 update looming on the horizon currently, an ever-expanding fanbase, and a newly revealed global tour, Stardew Valley only gets bigger and better.

Recently, we’ve had no shortage of exciting Stardew Valley news. The farming game is getting a massive influx of fresh content soon (despite ConcernedApe’s initial statement regarding 1.6 being on the smaller side). The upcoming Stardew Valley update includes a new farm, events, quests, and much more. On top of 1.6 sneak peeks, the developer has just revealed that the game is getting its “first ever” global concert tour. From Bangkok all the way to California, the orchestra is hitting major cities all over the world.

Sadly, it’s not going to be ConcernedApe himself performing any of the iconic Stardew Valley music. There’s also no telling just yet which songs we’ll hear live. I’m personally crossing my fingers for Dance of the Moonlight Jellies. The dev says that the concert tour will include “A selection of music from Stardew Valley” that is “performed by a chamber orchestra.” He continues, revealing that tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 13. I’m no expert when it comes to ticket sales, but I am a Stardew stan and something tells me these will sell out quite quickly.

If you’re interested in snagging a spot for yourself or seeing which of the tour’s included cities is closest to you, you can head over to the concert’s official website for more information. The dev describes the upcoming tour, dubbed the ‘Festival Of Seasons,’ as “an intimate, immersive live concert featuring fresh arrangements of the most cherished songs from the game’s mesmerizing soundtrack.”

ConcernedApe is curating the concert himself, and he says “the concert program will take you on a musical journey through the four seasons of the valley, its unforgettable festivals, and its beloved villagers.” I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to experience Stardew’s music live. Sure, it’s no head-banger material, but a large portion of the soundtrack is genuinely emotional and thought-provoking without the need for lyrics.

While you wait for the concert tickets to go on sale, you can browse through some of our other favorite games like Stardew Valley if you want to experience something similar yet new. Alternatively, check out a few of these banging Stardew Valley mods to spice up your day-to-day farm grind. in-game for free.