Stardew Valley creator shares old music, says it may be in new game

Stardew Valley is probably my favorite farming game of all time, and one of my faves regardless of genre, too. Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone poured his heart and soul into the cozy pixel experience, working as the game’s creator and its solo developer. The video game genius just shared some of his old personal music on social media, describing how a few of the tracks made it to Stardew Valley. He also confirmed that some more songs could end up in his upcoming game, Haunted Chocolatier.

“My old Bandcamp page,” says ConcernedApe, linking a decade-old tracklist. “Some of these tracks would go on to appear on the Stardew Valley OST.” If you give them a listen yourself, you’ll recognize some Stardew bangers like Dance of the Moonlight Jellies. His music has a nostalgic vibe to it, sounding almost Owl City-esque. It’s certainly reminiscent of the 2000s MySpace era, and I love it.

The creator goes on to joke saying, “Maybe in another decade I’ll post my other secret Bandcamp.” If he truly does have another account with even more funky beats, I hope he posts it someday. For now, we can spam-listen to the newly public tracklist before the Stardew Valley 1.6 update or even the Haunted Chocolatier release date.

A fan actually commented on the post, asking if we’ll see some of the songs make it to his upcoming game. ConcernedApe’s reply details the possibility, as he says it’ll happen “if something feels right.” The creator described how he has “way more tracks just sitting on my computer that I never uploaded anywhere, too,” saying that “there’s a pool of stuff I can sift through” for possible Haunted Chocolatier songs.

He does make it clear that much of the new game’s soundtrack will be comprised of original songs, saying he’ll “mostly be making new tracks for Haunted Chocolatier.” I honestly can’t wait to see what music makes it in and what doesn’t, but I’m also thrilled to listen to anything new ConcernedApe produces. He does it all, from composing to storytelling, and it’s deserving of some serious praise.

