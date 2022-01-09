This open-source Stardew Valley mod manager makes modding way easier

After being out for six years, Stardew Valley is already a haven for many outstanding mods, but it can be fiddly to keep them all organised – especially if you have many going at once. Stardrop is a new open-source Stardew Valley mod manager that aims to “simplify” the process – and it’s out now.

While major content updates for ConcernedApe’s Stardew Valley are getting few and far between, players can always turn to the many hundreds of mods available for the game to refresh the experience – like a better inventory management experience, a missing persons mystery, and even a version of ConcernedApe’s next game Haunted Chocolatier.

Once you start having a few mods on the go with any game things can start getting a bit messy, so it’s always recommended to use a mod manager to keep things organised wherever possible. Now there’s an “open-source, cross-platform” manager for Stardew Valley mods too, called Stardrop – and better yet, it’s now available to download from NexusMods.

While currently only in open beta, Stardrop uses SMAPI (Stardew Modding API) to “simplify the management and update checking for all applicable mods” – with multiple mod profiles and multiplayer fully supported. Simply install SMAPI and Stardew Valley, if you haven’t already, then just download and run Stardrop and point it towards SMAPI – and from this point on, modding the game will get a whole lot easier.

About time too, as while Stardew Valley may get further updates the developer doesn’t have any plans right now as ConcernedApe is too busy with the upcoming Haunted Chocolatier. Hopefully that’ll get a decent open-source mod manager too.