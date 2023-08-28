What are the best Starfield builds? From our own Sol system, to Starfield’s most notable system, Alpha Centauri, choosing the best Starfield build is a must if you want to soar through the skies with minimal difficulty.

We’ve got a variety of Starfield builds, and all of them excel in different areas, meaning we’ve got something for you no matter your preferred play style. You may find using Starfield companions that complement your combat style comes in handy, but the Starfield release date is just around the corner so brush up on your knowledge with our handy build guides below.

Starfield builds

The best Starfield builds are:

Starfield melee build

Starfield stealth build

We’ll be adding more to this list as we make our way through Bethesda’s space game.

The best Starfield melee build relies on getting up close and personal with your enemies. Our dedicated guide gets into the details of how to beat your way out of almost any situation, but the most important aspects of the build are which skills to choose. You’ll want to focus on wellness to increase your HP, and martial arts to ensure that any unarmed attacks hit as hard as possible.

The best Starfield stealth build is all about the art of sneaking around. Alongside this, using our advice will help you to remain undetected in your ship, steal and pickpocket until you’re bored of it, and stay out of trouble when it’s most important. To help you along the way, our dedicated guide has the intricacies of the build, but you’ll want to ensure you focus on stealth as a skill for obvious reasons, as well as persuasion to talk your way out of any sticky situations before they escalate.

How to make the best Starfield build

Considering your own play style and the situations you expect to find yourself in are both key to perfecting the best Starfield build. If you want to go aggressively, you’ll want to peruse the best Starfield skills to help you along the way. Skills such as instigation can cause your opponents to turn on one another, and utilising ballistics can introduce devastating damage.

If you’re looking to take a more defensive line, then Starfield traits could be the difference between make and break for your space adventure. Alien DNA can give you increased health at the cost of decreased effectiveness for healing items, whereas the introvert trait will make it easier to sneak around alone.

