Starfield contraband and smuggling explained

How does Starfield smuggling work? Picture it, you’ve just found a veritable treasure trove of illicit goods; body parts, organs, black market beagles – the lot. You huff it back to your ship with the rather disgusting contraband in hand and start to get comfy in your chair before you realize that actually selling this stuff might be… problematic.

You’ll likely be planning your route through the galaxy now that the Starfield release date is right around the corner, and if you’ve set your mind on a life of crime, you’re going to need to know how to turn a profit from your escapades. Be careful which Starfield companions you pair up with on these jaunts, as some of them are squeamish when it comes to criminal activity – you aren’t, though, you’re a superstar and now one of Starfield’s criminal under lords.

How to smuggle Starfield contraband

First, it’s worth noting that you will be caught trying to enter a major settlement with illegal cargo on your ship – unless you prepare beforehand. As you enter an inhabited system, your ship will be scanned by a security vessel, and if they find something shifty, you’ll be hauled off to prison and your loot will be confiscated.

To smuggle illegal cargo past planet security, you need to purchase and install special ship modules. These modules can mask the presence of illicit goods and enable you to sell your loot planet-side.

How to sell Starfield contraband

It looks as though you’ll be able to sell your loot at any vendor once you’ve made it past planetary security. While the prices are fixed, you can increase your profit made from sales by unlocking various Starfield skills.

Now you’re able to smuggle your Starfield cargo with no problem, the only thing you have to decide is what you’ll spend all those credits on. Will you buy a fancy new Starfield house? Upgrade your Starfied ship? Or maybe you’ll add your considerable resources to one of the many Starfield factions to tip the balance in your favor.

