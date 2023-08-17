How to get Starfield houses

Can you buy Starfield houses? To celebrate the upcoming epic space adventure going gold, Bethesda held an AMA on Discord that covered a wide range of topics, from the overall experience to nitty-gritty details about mechanics. One major question concerned the prospect of Starfield houses and the capacity to buy property in the major cities.

Given our ample experience with previous Bethesda games, we can already predict that Starfield houses could have a multitude of uses. You might use your home as somewhere to bring companions so that they can take it easy for a spell, or perhaps decorate it with items you can also craft for base building. Either way, there’s not long to go until the Starfield release date, so here’s everything we know about getting onto the property ladder in Starfield.

Can you buy Starfield houses?

Yes, you can buy Starfield houses in different cities. Lead Quest Designer Will Shen answered a Discord AMA question by saying, “some you have to purchase and some are rewards for specific quests.”

Lead Designer and Writer Emil Pagliarulo also teased, “You can purchase a dwelling in all major cities in the game, and there’s at least one that you get specifically for completing… something.”

The confirmation that you can buy Starfield houses in the RPG game will likely set off that interior designer in you, wondering about all the possibilities for turning each property into a home. While you’re here, check out our Starfield system requirements guide so that it’s less likely that you run into technical issues upon launch.

