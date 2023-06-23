Starfield PC controller support explained

Can you play Starfield with a controller on PC? Although the intergalactic gunplay might be best suited to mouse and keyboard, you might want to enjoy Starfield’s rocket-fuelled space travel with a good old fashioned controller. Most PC games these days have native controller support, which is great news for those of us who like to enjoy games from the couch, or want to make use of accessibility features.

Whether you want to play Starfield with a PlayStation pad or the official themed Starfield controller, we can make an informed guess at how to help you set up the RPG game. We also have Starfield PC controller support details to help you rebind buttons for any regularly used Starfield classes skills for maximum comfort.

Does Starfield support controllers on PC?

Although there’s no official word on controller support from Bethesda, it’s very likely Starfield will support some controllers on PC, and official PlayStation pads and Xbox controllers are likely to work without any extra fiddling about.

Starfield is coming to the Steam launcher, which is usually a good sign for controller fans, as it makes it more likely to include controller support through Steam Big Picture Mode. They also released a surprisingly tasteful themed Starfield controller, so it’d be very odd if you couldn’t use it on PC.

This includes any accessibility controllers such as the Xbox adaptive controller and will probably support PlayStation’s Project Leonardo on release as it uses similar infrastructure. Although Starfield might not natively support the Nintendo Switch Pro controller, your PC should recognize it, and therefore it’ll run through Steam’s Big Picture mode.

Since we’ve not had a look at Starfield’s settings, we can’t advise you on exactly how to remap Starfield controls. However, as soon as we can, we’ll update this guide with all the info you’ll need to change the button layout and switch controls around, whether you’re a bumper jumper or a southpaw aficionado.

That’s everything we know so far about Starfield controller support, and will update with any official announcements from Bethesda, Microsoft, or Steam. We also have details on the Starfield system requirements and compatibility information for Starfield Steam Deck for those hoping to blast off with a handheld. And check out our guide to the best PC controller to find the perfect device for you.