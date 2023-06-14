Is Starfield Steam Deck compatible?

Starfield will likely struggle on the Steam Deck, and you’ll need a galaxy of storage space to even download it onto your handheld.

Is Starfield Steam Deck compatible? Playing Starfield on your Steam Deck should unlock a universe of entertainment from your sofa, but we haven’t got the official word from Valve on whether it’s Steam Deck compatible. Although you should be able to get Starfield running on your handheld, the struggles of similar games to get decent performance suggests you probably won’t be blasting off at lightspeed.

As stated in the Starfield system requirements, you’ll need 125GB of storage space if you want to head out exploring new planets. There’s over a hundred different solar systems on offer, so it’s not exactly a surprise the game takes up so much space. If you’re hoping to play Bethesda’s latest title on the go, you might want to check out our guide to the best microSD card for Steam Deck, especially if you’ve got the 64GB model.

Starfield might well be Steam Deck compatible, but it hasn’t earned Verified status from Valve just yet. Games with similar minimum and recommended specs, like the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements, have struggled to run at a consistent 30fps, which suggests Starfield could be best left to your gaming PC.

Bethesda specifies an Nvidia RTX 2080 is needed to hit the recommended specs, so the Steam Deck could struggle at 720p. Of course, we don’t yet know how well Starfield will be optimized, and that’ll be crucial to unlocking consistent performance. If you’re already sold on Bethesda’s space crusade, take a peek at where to get Starfield at the lowest possible price as there’s already some room for savings.

The Starfield release date is rapidly approaching, and we’ve got all our digits crossed that it’ll be a triumphant return to form for Bethesda that matches up to Fallout 4 and Skyrim. Systems are go on our guide to Starfield companions, so check that out to discover more about the intergalactic explorers you can meet on your travels.

