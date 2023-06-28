Want to know more about Starfield creatures? One of the more terrifying prospects of landing on a Starfield planet is the fear of running into the unknown. We can handle space pirates and mercenaries just fine, but the idea of being tracked down by a bloodthirsty beast roaming on a desolate planet sounds like a nightmare.

From the gameplay we’ve seen so far, a lot of the creatures in Starfield appear to be peaceful. As long as you aren’t actively provoking them, they should leave you alone. With the right set of Starfield skills, you can use any lurking creatures to attack hostile enemies, allowing you to avoid any combat and get on with pickpocketing everyone in the area. Here’s everything we know about the Starfield creatures right now, including where you can find them and what you can do with them.

Every Starfield creature revealed so far

Bethesda has been clear about how the planets are procedurally generated, but it appears the Starfrield creatures have been handcrafted specifically for their unique environments. Judging by the gameplay we’ve seen so far, we haven’t spotted any of the creatures on multiple planets. This means if you’re specifically trying to track down one of these creatures, all you need to do is find their home planet and the creature should be there.

Here’s every Starfield creature we’ve seen so far:

Armored Bug (Kreet)

Kreet Stalker (Kreet)

Siren (Alpha Andraste II)

Metropus Floater (Lantana III)

Angler Hexapod (Moloch I)

Hunting Thornmantis (Verne II)

Twintail Herbivore (Alpha Andraste III)

Herding Crab Herbivore (Tidacha I)

Mothwing Grazer (Tidacha I)

Unnamed Walking Rock

Unnamed Water Creature

Unnamed Dinosaur

Unnamed Walking Mushroom

Unnamed Giraffe Chicken

Unnamed Lobster Dinosaur

Unnamed Bone Spider

Unnamed Turtle Bug

Unnamed Rocky Bird

Unnamed Rocky Crab

Unnamed Green Dinosaur

Armored Bug (Kreet)

This unnamed creature appears to have multiple scales of armor on top of its flat body. There are two antennae-like trails behind it that drag along the floor as the creature moves forward. These bugs don’t appear to be hostile, though there’s no telling if they will attack once provoked.

Kreet Stalker (Kreet)

A human-sized spikey multi-legged bug. The first time we see this creature in-game, it appears to greet us with an aggressive stance before it ignores us entirely and heads off in a different direction. These creatures appear to travel in packs, with three additional Kreet Stalkers appearing behind the first one we encounter. This creature definitely will attack if provoked.

Siren (Alpha Andraste II)

The Siren or Alpha Andraste II appears to hunt in packs, attacking enemies with its large mouth. These creatures look a lot like large black dogs, sporting strong bodies and blood-red crown-like helmets. You can run into diseased Sirens which likely deal a different type of damage in combat.

Metropus Floater (Lantana III)

The Metropus Floater found on Lantana III can be found floating in the sky, sometimes in packs of two. It’s unclear how this creature attacks, but we have to imagine it spits at its enemies with some kind of poisonous liquid. Its red bug-like body is suspended in the air thanks to its blue brain-sack that allows the creature to hover. It’s unclear whether the Metropus Floater can deal damage at close range by drawing its enemy in.

Angler Hexapod (Moloch I)

This spider-like creature is located on Moloch I and it looks like it can pack a punch in its attacks. The Angler Hexapod stands on six legs – when it launches an attack, it raises its two legs to the sky before smashing them down on its enemy. It has a large head in the middle of its body that looks like bone.

Hunting Thornmantis (Verne II)

The Hunting Thornmantis on Verne II looks like one of the most deadly Starfield creatures in the game. This creature looks like a praying mantis insect, except it’s three times the size of a human with bone-sharp limbs. You can use a mind control ability to convince the Hunting Thornmantis to do your bidding using the Xenosociology skill.

Twintail Herbivore (Alpha Andraste III)

Located on Alpha Andraste III, the Twintail Herbivore is a two-legged creature that is roughly three times bigger than most humans. This creature is incredibly symmetrical, featuring two axe-like objects sticking out of its chest. Being tackled by this creature is likely to deal serious damage, but you can use your boost jets to avoid any ground attacks from the Twintail Herbivore.

Herding Crab Herbivore (Tidacha I)

The Herding Crab Herbivore can be spotted roaming the grass on Tidacha I. This red crustacean is a lot bigger than the ones we’ve ever seen on Earth. Fortunately, these enemies will not attack unless provoked, though that may depend on what kind of temperament yours has.

Mothwing Grazer (Tidacha I)

It’s unclear exactly what the Mothwing Grazer looks like based on the gameplay footage we’ve seen, but we know it can be found on Tidacha I.

Unnamed Walking Rock

It’s not clear what planet these walking rocks can be found on, but, just as their name suggests, they look a lot like dark rocks with a turquoise tint. These rocks have four legs that they walk on, and their walking speed is incredibly slow.

Unnamed Water Dinosaur

This dinosaur-looking creature has several small red pipes protruding from its blue body. We didn’t get a chance to look at this creature for too long, but it appears to walk on two legs. It also has arms, though both its arms and legs fold into its body when it lies on the ground.

Unnamed Dinosaur

These dinosaur-like creatures don’t look aggressive as they appear to wander around the player’s custom ship. We don’t have confirmation on which planet this creature can be found on, but it looks a lot like Porrima IV-C, one of the first planets shown during the Starfield Direct.

Unnamed Walking Mushroom

This creature resembles a mushroom due to its large blue cap that features two eye-like circles. These mushrooms walk along the ground with their four legs and it doesn’t look like they are aggressive creatures. It’s unclear how these mushrooms eat, but if they work like mushrooms or plants, perhaps they rely on photosynthesis to grow.

Unnamed Giraffe Chicken

This creature resembles a giraffe mixed with certain aspects of a chicken, including its white and red color scheme. The giraffe features large red combs on its head, body, and back, and its body appears to be covered in many scales. Just like the Dinosaurs in this list, the Unnamed Giraffe Chicken appears to be docile, so try not to anger it as it should leave you alone.

Unnamed Lobster Dinosaur

We don’t know what planet this creature comes from, but it appears to be aggressive right away, attacking using its large head with two spiked claws sticking out of its mouth. This dinosaur-looking creature has a long tail, two sets of arms, and an extremely dark head.

Unnamed Bone Spider

This creature is first seen running down a tight corridor with no space to run. There’s a good chance it appears to be running because it’s already in an aggressive state ready to fight. Unlike a traditional spider, this creature only has six limbs but it moves in a similar way. When attacking enemies, the Unnamed Bone Spider slams down its large hands, complete with sharp claws.

Unnamed Turtle Bug

Found on a very dry planet, the unnamed Turtle Bug gets around using its four pointy legs. This creature’s head appears to feature a twisted horn which could be good for damaging enemies. On its back is a large Turtle-looking object with a hard shell and a squishy underbelly.

Unnamed Rocky Bird

We only get a glimpse of this creature, but it appears to be flying in a dry climate with several green trees surrounding the landscape. The bird itself features tough skin with little spiky bones protruding from each edge.

Unnamed Rocky Crab

This creature looks a lot like a large crab with a strange wooden-like structure on its body.

Unnamed Blue Lobster

Another crab-like creature, this time featuring several antennae across its long body, increasing in length as they grow from its head to tails. The lobster has three tails pointing upwards, though it’s unclear if they are used to attack enemies.

Unnamed Red Mantis

Another mantis creature, this time not as deadly as the praying mantis listed earlier in this guide. While this creature still maintains its sharp limbs as its dangerous counterpart, its face is a clear weak point that players can target to take this creature down.

Unnamed Green Dinosaur

We didn’t get a chance to see this creature’s full body, but the video contains audio of the creature producing a deep growl. This creature has a large mouth filled with teeth, but it could easily damage nearby enemies by charging into them with its large body.

Unnamed Rhino Bug

This creature can be found on a planet filled with colorful plants. It moves incredibly slowly with its short feet, and the creature’s face looks a lot like a giant fly with antennae growths protruding from its eyes.

Starfield creatures locations

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to find Starfield creatures on all 1,000+ planets in the space game. Speaking with Kinda Funny’s Xcast, Starfield’s game director Todd Howard confirmed how often you’ll be interacting with creatures. “Like science, about 10% of those planets have life on them. We’re pushing it to the edge of what people think are in that Goldilocks Zone, versus what planets have resources.”

In the same podcast, Howard highlighted an issue the developers ran into regarding aggressive creatures on planets. “You can get on a planet where the creatures there, some of them can be aggressive and it can get dangerous if you’re exploring the planet. We’ve actually had a problem at times where the predator creatures can kill all of the peaceful creatures. When you ask yourself why are all the creatures dead, you realize there’s something more dangerous in the area.” This lines up well with what we’ve seen from the Fallout series where a stray Deathclaw can decimate everything in its path.

What can you do with Starfield creatures?

We haven’t seen much interaction between the player and any of the creatures so far, but we know there are certain interactions that can take place depending on your skills. It’s been confirmed that players cannot mount tame and mount creatures in order to use them like makeshift vehicles. Instead, you’re going to have to rely on your trusty boost pack to get you from A to B.

During the Starfield deep dive, environment artist Nadia Haschart mentioned that her favorite skill is Xenosociology. “I like the Xenosociology skill because it lets you mind control aliens,” said Haschart. We got a quick glimpse of this in action as the player opens up the Xeno-Social tab mid-combat to reveal four options: Pacify, Flee, Frenzy, or Control. Each option had a 100% chance of working, though we imagine this will vary depending on what type of creature you’re fighting against.

There’s a range of creatures to be tamed and discovered across the Starfield planets. When you take a trip to a new planet, you’re greeted with a menu showing off the number of resources, fauna, and flora available. If you scan everything a planet has to offer, including all of the Starfield plants, you can gain plenty of rewards to make your character smarter and stronger.

You might not be able to treat any of the creatures like Starfield companions, but you will be able to further your knowledge of each of these wild beasts as you continue to explore each star system. As they say, knowledge is power – knowing each of the weaknesses of every threatening creature could easily be the difference between life and death.

That’s everything you need to know about Starfield creatures right now. Some of the creatures we’ve seen in the RPG game are genuinely frightening, so you should know about all of the Starfield guns just in case you need to take any of these monsters down. Start theory-crafting your character ahead of the Starfield release date by checking out every Starfield character creation option to see how you can build your perfect avatar.