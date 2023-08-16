Who are the Starfield Ecliptic Mercenaries? There are several factions in Starfield, and we’d say that most of them are committed to either tearing you apart or helping put you back together. There are undoubtedly some, though, that have absolutely no idea who you are – you’re just that little weirdo who bounces around in their ship that looks like a giant penis.

One of these factions is the Ecliptic Mercenaries, and while we won’t know who they actually are until the Starfield release date rolls around; there are some safe assumptions we can make, and some probably not-so-safe ones. Whatever happens, you’ll need to make sure your companions are up to the task of potentially facing off against an entire army, so, you know, you should probably get on that. Here’s what we know about the Starfield Ecliptic Mercenaries.

Starfield Ecliptic Mercenaries

As of right now, we know very little about this band of soldiers other than their faction name. They appear to be a minor faction, probably not joinable by you or your crew, and we aren’t really sure who they’re fighting for.

Mercenaries, by their definition, are soldiers hired to fight in someone else’s war. Whether you’ll be able to hire these scoundrels for yourself, or whether your enemies will use them against you isn’t clear right now. From the Settled Systems video, they’re clearly well-armed and equipped with decent equipment. Always best to tread lightly around those sorts of folk.

Tough to say whether the Starfield Ecliptic Mercenaries will be a friend or a foe, but let’s keep an open mind, shall we? We’ll update this page as soon as more information becomes available. For now, why not check out the other Starfield factions? We also have every Starfield planet, and Starfield city, if you’re looking for somewhere to call home.

