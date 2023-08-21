Starfield endings speculation

How many Starfield endings are there? It goes without saying that space is, well, a pretty big place. We also know that there are over 1,000 planets in the Starfield universe and a tonne of options you can make. Naturally, there are bound to be myriad endings to the biggest release of 2023.

The Bethesda space game is on track to become one of the best PC games of the year – and the biggest too, in terms of in-game size. Just one of the Starfield cities alone, Starfield New Atlantis, is bigger than anything Bethesda has built before. Based on previous Bethesda releases, it’s no surprise that Starfield is expected to have multiple endings, but just how many Starfield endings are there, and what do they mean? Well, here’s everything we’ve been able to decipher so far.

How many Starfield endings are there?

It’s unclear at this stage how many different Starfield endings there are. With the massive amount of voice lines, quests, and player choices available, we can be certain that there will be multiple different endings to experience.

In the official Constellation Questions Q&A with Todd Howard, the Bethesda game director confirmed that there were already twice as many voice lines as in Fallout 4, and that was months prior to the open world game’s release. Based on the endings of other Bethesda RPG games, we could experience a different conclusion depending on the Starfield factions you end up with, as well as other choices made throughout your playthrough. We wouldn’t be surprised to see your Starfield romance or your selected companions have an effect on the ending.

Starfield endings explained

While we haven’t reached the end of Starfield yet, we do know that the first Starfield DLC is already planned. There’s a chance players may have to finish the main quest to begin the Shattered Space DLC, though this hasn’t been the case in previous Bethesda RPGs.

While you don’t have to recruit any of the Starfield companions, we already know that Sarah Morgan is one of the others seeking these artifacts, so perhaps she – as the head of Constellation – will play a part in at least some of the Starfield endings.

That's all we know so far about the Starfield endings, but as we experience them, we'll update this guide to tell you everything we see.