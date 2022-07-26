Starfield New Atlantis city guide

Early footage of the Starfield New Atlantis capital city has us even more excited about Bethesda’s starfaring RPG. June’s Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase gave us a real in-depth gaze at the sheer scale and scope of Starfield, revealing the game would have over 1,000 planets to explore, as well as a number of major Starfield cities.

A huge part of the showcase was the revelation that Starfield would contain four main cities, one of which is called New Atlantis – we also know about Akila and Neon, but the fourth remains unknown. Game director, Todd Howard, revealed in an interview with IGN that Starfield’s New Atlantis is “easily the biggest city in the game and the biggest city we’ve ever built – it’s kind of the capital here in the game.” We’re talking bigger than anything in Skyrim, bigger than anything in Oblivion, and bigger than any city we’ve ever seen in a Fallout game.

So, a record breaking cityscape for Bethesda and there’s plenty more to uncover about this ambitious settlement. If you’re looking to explore more of Starfield’s universe, we’ve also got a deep dive into some of the Starfield backgrounds you can pick, as well as the various guns and weapons you can acquire.

For now, here’s everything we know about Starfield’s New Atlantis capital city.

New Atlantis location

With over 1,000 planets, you might be wondering where New Atlantis is located? Seen during the official gameplay reveal trailer, New Atlantis can be found on the planet Jemison, based in the Alpha Centauri solar system.

The extended gameplay reveal also shows that Alpha Centauri is home to other known planets – Gagarin, Olivas, and Chawla. Thanks to location insight developer shorts from Bethesda, we’ve also been given a look at some concept art of New Atlantis.

New Atlantis faction

As one of Starfield’s most distinct locations, New Atlantis acts as the home and capital city of the United Colonies, or UC, one of many Starfield factions.

During the developer short, design director Emil Pagilarulo describes the United Colonies as “the most powerful established military and political faction in the game.” Emil goes on to add that the city is a true melting pot with residents coming from every race, creed, and ethnicity.

We also know that New Atlantis is the headquarters for Constellation, the faction that you, the player character, join at the beginning of the game. Constellation acts as the last group of committed space explorers, and Starfield’s main quest goes through Constellation, which suggests you’ll be visiting New Atlantis pretty soon into the main narrative.

As can be expected with any major city, the concept art and gameplay reveal shows that New Atlantis is full of towering buildings, spacious hubs, bright lights, and a variety of districts, but we have no idea how much of it we’ll be able to explore seamlessly, or how many buildings we’ll be able to access.

We know some of the city’s features. For example, there’s the Constellation HQ (the entrance is pictured above), a spaceport where ships arrive, and a signpost in the spaceport points to a shopping district with the Interstellar Inn as the only named establishment.

That’s everything we know about New Atlantis so far. The Bethesda showcase was a treasure trove of intelligence, from a new Starfield release date window, to character creation options, and even how Starfield skills work just a few of the many pieces of information to cling onto whilst awaiting the game’s arrival in 2023.