Starfield food explained

Just because you’re the captain of your own ship, galavanting across the galaxy, doesn’t mean you don’t get peckish, here’s how Starfield food works.

Starfield

What does Starfield food do? You’ve got to keep your energy up while you’re being a big damn hero, but how do you do that in Starfield? Food, of course. One of our favorite pass times is chomping down on anything in our eye line – the fact that Starfield takes so much pride in its recreation of food is music to our ears.

After the Starfield Direct, the excitement for the Starfield release date has almost reached fever-pitch, and rightly so. The space game looks to be more polished than anything else we’ve seen from Bethesda in the past, and with any luck, it’ll be high up on the list of the best PC games come the end of the year.

What does Starfield food do?

Much like other Bethesda titles, food exists in Starfield to help you recover HP, and can even grant some temporary buffs. We got a look at several different meals, both grand and not-so-grand, during the Starfield Direct. Most of these offered a standard healing boost, but one in particular, the orange juice box, gives the player character an increased oxygen stat.

There’s no word on whether you’ll be able to create your own meals, but from the scope of what we’ve seen so far, we’d say there was a pretty good chance. So next time you’re exploring the expanse, you can choose to make your own sandwich, instead of stealing from others.

Here’s all the Starfield food we know about so far:

Food Description Effect Value
Midnight Delight A snack made from a smattering of available ingredients. Restores five health 55
Orange Juice of Transcendence Rumored to be the most refreshing orange juice in all the Settled Systems.

Minus one health for one minute

Plus eight oxygen for five minutes

75
Patty Melt A hamburger patty smothered in cheese and grilled on toast. Usually served with a side of chipped potatoes. Restores 15 health 295
Synthameat Steak Butcher’s best steak. Made from Synthameat, the Settled Systems’ premiere synthetic meat product. Restores three health 155
Ta’Ameya Pita Two falafel-stuffed flatbreads, drizzled with a yoghurt sauce. Restores 15 health 295
Trilo Bits Small alien arthropods, sauteed and served with whipped butter. Restores 15 health 740
Toast A slice of toasted white bread. Best enjoyed when buttered or jellied, but can be eaten ‘as is’ in a pinch. Restores three health 35

Because the scope of Starfield is so huge, we’d expect that to just be a fraction of the food you can stuff into your mouth, but it gives us a great idea of what to expect come launch day. Check out our guide on Starfield companions and the Starfield system requirements so you’re fully prepped for the journey ahead.

