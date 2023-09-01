What is the best Starfield legendary gear? Doesn’t matter whether you’re playing an RPG, taking a stroll down the tinned food aisle in Tesco, or buying a nifty new pair of jeans; everything has a quality level. You can really taste the difference with higher quality ingredients, and if you manage to get your hands on some Starfield legendaries, your enemies are sure to taste… your difference.

Starfield is absolutely massive – our Starfield review says so, and there are countless items and trinkets you can squirrel away in your pockets as you traverse the universe. But not all gear is made equal, so which are the ones really worth your time? Sure, all Starfield guns can be effective in some form or other, but when you acquire a legendary weapon, that’s when you become something to fear.

Best Starfield legendary weapons

While a lot of the Starfield legendary weapons appear to be generated when they spawn, there are some very powerful unique drops you can get for completing missions that not only look great but have additional effects.

Here are the best legendary weapons in Starfield:

Keelhauler

Shattering Modified Old Earth Assault Rifle

Titanium Barrow Knife

Keelhauler

Given by the Crimson Fleet as a mission reward, the Keelhauler is a legendary pistol that is devastating in close-quarters combat. It can stagger enemies, does additional damage the less armor your opponent has, and has a chance to send them into a frenzy, forcing them to attack their compatriots. It is extremely accurate and can be fired fully automatic – the only drawback is the rather measly six-round capacity.

Shattering Modified Old Earth Assault Rifle

One of the generated offerings on the list, but if you can find a legendary with similar stats, then you’re going to be a force to be reckoned with. This particular assault rifle hits like a truck, with the Shattering perk destroying shields with ruthless efficiency. The Bashing perk also allows you to deal significant damage should the enemy get within melee range.

Titanium Barrow Knife

Another generated weapon, but having a powerful melee weapon to hand is always a good idea, especially if you’re fighting in the narrow corridors of a compound or ship. This barrow knife deals extra damage to humans, can poison your target, and weighs next to nothing.

Best Starfield legendary armor

Here is the best legendary armor in Starfield:

Incendiary Ground Crew Space Helmet

Reactive Calibrated Experimental Nishina Helmet

Incendiary Ground Crew Space Helmet

This helmet is perfect for when you’re up against a more advanced Starfield faction, as it reduces incoming energy damage. Not only that but there is a chance that this helmet will set your enemies alight if they’re stood too close to you – just don’t ask us how.

Reactive Calibrated Experimental Nishina Helmet

Suppose you’re keen on charting unknown worlds, and facing the hordes of alien life that faces you. In that case, this Nishina helmet will not only reduce the damage you take from these extraterrestrial beings but also increase your own damage against scanned targets.

While the amount of legendary items in Starfield is staggering, and you may not be able to find these exact picks, they’re a good base for you to figure out what’s worth using, and what isn’t. If your backpack gets a little too full, and you need to offload some gear, don’t forget that you can use your Starfield companions, and Starfield crew, to haul your stuff for you. Also, don’t forget that you can increase the cargo area in your Starfield ship so you never run out of room in those spacesuit pockets of yours.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.