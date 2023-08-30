What is the best Starfield crew? There are those among us who prefer a life of solitude – wandering lonely as a cloud from gas giant to barren planet, relying on themselves, safe in the knowledge that they can’t be let down if they simply don’t trust anyone. Because the Settled Systems can be a barren, hostile place, though, it’s the company of others that can make your trip worthwhile, and if you want to build something that lasts, you’re going to need some help.

With the Starfield release date around the corner, it’s probably time to start thinking about how you want to build your crew, and who’s the best person for the job. Your crew, unlike Starfield companions, are there to aid you with their Starfield skills – they don’t come with complicated storylines or motives – meaning you can be pretty cutthroat with who you deem worthy to join your project.

Best Starfield crew

At the time of writing, we only know of three crewmembers, which, by default, become the best crew you can hire. Thankfully, they’re a decent mix of combat, outpost building, and annoying packhorse.

Here is the best crew in Starfield:

Adoring Fan

Concealment (level one)

(level one) Scavenging (level one)

(level one) Weight Lifting (level two)

Anyone who has dipped their toe in Oblivion will already know the Starfield Adoring Fan. They follow you around, showering you with compliments, and generally become a nuisance. If you can stomach the near-constant doting, however, they can become a valuable member of your crew. With two levels in Weightlifting, they’re able to carry all of the loot you simply don’t want to, and that alone is worth the price of admission.

Marika Boros

Ballistics (level two)

(level two) Particle Beam Weapon Systems (level one)

(level one) Shotgun Certification (level one)

If you need someone to watch your back when you’re on a dangerous mission, there are few crewmembers more capable in a fight than Marika Boros. They are experts with traditional ballistic weapons, especially shotguns, and will likely be able to shred your enemies before you’ve even had a chance to raise your Starfield gun.

Heller

Geology (level one)

(level one) Outpost Engineering ( level three)

Likely one for the homesteaders among us, Heller looks to be an expert in outpost building and maintenance and the mining of resources. Both of these are vital if you want to colonize your own little corner of the Settled Systems.

Every Starfield crew member

Here is every currently known Starfield crew member:

Adoring Fan: Recruited after picking the Hero Worshipped trait.

Recruited after picking the Hero Worshipped trait. Marika Boros: Can be hired from The Viewport spaceport.

Can be hired from The Viewport spaceport. Heller: Unknown.

Now you have the rundown of the best Starfield crew, you can decide for yourself who you want on your ship, or in your outpost, in your effort to build a better world. Having a good crew is only half of the battle – you’ll also have to work on yourself if you want to survive out there, so read up on Starfield traits, Starfield backgrounds, and Starfield ship design, so you’ll have your own safe haven in space.

