Starfield will be $70 as Microsoft raises next-gen games prices

Starfield, Redfall, and other Microsoft first-party games will see a price hike to $70 starting in 2023, keeping pace with Sony and Ubisoft's recent increases

Starfield event could reveal more information about the Bethesda RPG: An astronaut in space looking down at the camera while floating upwards into a circular light
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Starfield

Microsoft has announced that upcoming RPG game Starfield will be $70 USD when it launches in 2023, as will all other first-party games designed for the Xbox Series X|S. A Microsoft spokesperson confirms to PCGamesN that this price increase will apply to new games on both Xbox and Windows platforms, and reflects the growing scale and cost of producing and maintaining games.

As IGN reports, Microsoft has said that pricing for its first-party games will increase from $59.99 to $69.99 in 2023. That’ll apply to the full stable of Microsoft Games Studios, including Bethesda, which has both Starfield and the co-op vampire hunting FPS Redfall due out next year.

We reached out to Microsoft to confirm the price increase would apply to PC as well.

“Yes, our new, full-priced games will be $69.99 across console and PC storefronts,” a spokesperson tells us. “This price reflects the content, scale, and complexity of these titles, regardless of platform.”

The spokesperson pointed out that these games will also be “available on day one” with Game Pass.

The Starfield release date is currently scheduled for the first half of 2023.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.