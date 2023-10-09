Starfield patch finally adds an official FOV slider

Starfield patch 1.7.36 is here, and with it Bethesda finally addresses one of the most player-requested features that’s been on everyone’s mind since launch. Starfield finally has an FOV slider.

Starfield finally has official FOV support thanks to Bethesda, a month after launch. The RPG game has been a massive hit with players so far, even if quite a few features haven’t been included with the game since its launch. To rectify that, Bethesda is slowly but surely patching the game, with FOV support next up.

Despite not having a proper in-game option to change the field of view at launch, there was a Starfield FOV fix in the game files. That’s all changing now though, as the settings menu in the game has sliders for FOV in both first and third-person modes.

A previous Starfield patch mentioned FOV alongside Nvidia DLSS support, HDR calibrations, and ultrawide monitor button support as well. We’re still waiting on that “eat button for food!” though, sadly.

Starfield patch 1.7.36 update notes

Despite being a small patch courtesy of Bethesda, we’ve listed everything in the Monday, October 9 patch below for you to take a look at.

General

FOV: Sliders are now available in Settings that allow players using first person or third person to adjust their FOV.

Performance and Stability

[PC ONLY] Improved stability for Intel Arc GPUs.

Various additional stability and performance improvements.

Quests

Echoes of the Past: Addressed an issue where tunneling creatures could pick a location that would prevent progression.

