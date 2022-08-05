Starfield details on hold as Elder Scrolls, Fallout dominate QuakeCon

Starfield release date details are likely to remain a mystery, as the upcoming QuakeCon is dominated by Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Redfall, leaving us guessing about the launch of Bethesda’s space RPG, and still endlessly poring over every aspect of the first gameplay trailer.

Elder Scrolls: Online seems a central focus of this year’s event, named, of course, in honour of the seminal FPS from Doom creators id Software. The first day of QuakeCon, August 18, sees a debate panel about ESO, as well as a live dungeon challenge run by Elder Scrolls speedrunner Olibeau. There’s also an Elder Scrolls-themed cook-off event (sweet rolls, anyone?) and a seminar on need-to-know basics for ESO beginners. If you are just setting out in Tamriel for the first time, you might also want to take a look at our guide to Necromancer skills.

Fallout 76 will be getting some QuakeCon attention as well, courtesy of a debate panel about the upcoming The Pitt expansion, and a live playthrough by some of Bethesda’s own development team. Arkane’s upcoming vampire FPS Redfall will feature as part of a presentation comparing it to the studio’s 2021 shooter hit Deathloop, and there’s also the mainstay Quake pro tournament, which even after 26 years still blows us away.

Starfield, however, doesn’t seem to have been invited. Given some recent news about a possible launch date, as well as hints the RPG could feature survival mechanics, we were hoping QuakeCon would give us the opportunity to learn a little more about Bethesda’s big space adventure, but right now, it looks like a no show. Having said that, the gaming industry has always been full of surprises, so maybe, just maybe, Bethesda will pull Starfield out of the bag for a shock QuakeCon reveal. In the meantime, we’ve put together guides to the game’s central locations, including New Atlantis and Neon City. You can also read about how Starfield skills work, as well our Starfield traits guide.