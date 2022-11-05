Starfield release date set for after Redfall, says Microsoft

While we still don’t know the exact Starfield release date, a recent interview with a high ranking Microsoft employee has indicated that, yes, it will be releasing sometime after Redfall. Both Bethesda’s RPG and Arkane’s newest shooter were delayed at the same time earlier this year, with release dates yet to be confirmed for both.

This comes from an interview head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty, who spoke on the Friends Per Second podcast and talked about how Bethesda and director Todd Howard aren’t just making ‘Skyrim in space’ with Starfield, but instead shooting for something more.

“Having had the chance over the last year and a half or so to spend more time with Todd Howard and see how he works and see what he brings to game design, I’m confident that he’s not gonna sit still on what was built before.”

“It’s not [Howard’s] approach to come in and reskin something right? So there’s going to be an awful lot of things that move forward with this game, just from my view […] the thing that excites me first is the visual style.”

Booty also confirms that Redfall would be releasing before Starfield, which likely puts the Bethesda RPG as coming out around May/June time, as Booty said Microsoft will be ‘looking down the calendar’ after Redfall at Starfield’s release. You can find Booty’s answers about Starfield in the below video (at the 1:25:30 mark).

Despite being a ways off release yet, there’s a lot to be excited about with Starfield, like how the Starfield Reddit looked at the traits and thinks we might be able to ‘kill’ our parents in the game when we remove the relevant trait, or how the adoring fan Elder Scrolls NPC looks like they’ll be making a return in the space RPG.

We also did a Starfield interview with an ex-Bethesda developer recently, who talked about developing to the scale of the universe, building a whole new game universe, and how the team has adapted to both.

If you want some preliminary Starfield guides, we’ve broken down some of what we already know about the game, like a Starfield traits guide, Crimson Fleet faction guide, and Constellation faction guide.