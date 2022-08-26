Starfield Constellation faction guide

The Starfield Constellation faction are seemingly the main party when it comes to the various factions within the brand new space game. We’re still being drip-fed information for Starfield, but we’ve been able to piece together a substantial amount of information about all of the factions ahead of the upcoming Starfield release date.

There’s seemingly a fair few factions that players will be able to play with (or against). There’s the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, the megacorp of Ryujin Industries, and the space western members of Freestar Collective, to name but a few. But, we’re here to dive into what will be the main faction of the game, Constellation. From the offset, you’re encouraged to join the team on their journey to answer the biggest questions of humanity – why are we here? What’s next? From who they are, to what their mindset is, to what role they’ll play in the game, there’s a lot to learn about the Starfield Constellation faction. So, let’s jump into everything we know so far about the organisation.

Who are the Constellation faction?

All we can do right now is piece together teasers from Bethesda’s videos and stage presentations. When it comes to who Constellation are, well, in a behind-the-scenes video titled, ‘Into the Starfield: The Journey Begins’, Bethesda’s Todd Howard describes Constellation as the “last group of space explorers”. He expanded on this during his interview with The Telegraph in 2021 to say that the faction is if you imagined “NASA meets Indiana Jones meets the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.”

Outwardly, Constellation are a major player in Starfield. From the offset of the official teaser trailer players are informed that, “you’re part of Constellation now. Part of our family. What you’ve found, it’s the key to unlocking everything.” So, you’ll likely join up with the faction to play out the main story in the game.

Constellation’s logo and colour palette also features quite heavily throughout the content released so far. It’s a circle badge using blue with white dots at the top and a semicircle yellow, orange, and red at the bottom and judging by the amount they use it, it’s pretty important and represents the organisation.

One popular theory is that Constellation’s logo has prompted speculation that it in fact symbolises the solar system with the sun at the bottom and the stars scattered in the sky above. We’re told in the official gameplay trailer that Constellation are assembling an unknown alien artefact after finding parts during their exploration. We’ll have to wait and see where this ultimately leads.

Where are Constellation based?

One of Starfield’s most distinct locations is the city of New Atlantis. As well as being the home to another of the games’ factions, the United Colonies, New Atlantis also acts as the headquarters of Constellation.

According to the gameplay reveal trailer, New Atlantis is found on the planet Jemison which is based in the Alpha Centauri solar system. With over 1,000 Starfield planets, Jemison will be just one of the many, many places players can visit and explore.

Who are the members of Constellation?

There’s a few members of Constellation that we’ve met so far. There’s “adventurer, scientist, explorer, and a friendly face” Barrett. Then there’s Sarah, who speaks on behalf of all members of Constellation in the gameplay reveal.

Vasco, introduced in a video titled Meet Vasco, is Constellation’s expeditionary robot that dons the red and white livery of Constellation. Lead artist Istvan Pely describes him as “a utilitarian, heavy industrial machine, well suited to the rigours of space travel.” Kitted out with survival gear and the ability to transverse different terrain – he’s a peaceful soul but he has got the armour to defend himself, should he need to.

Finally, there’s you. As seen in the official gameplay reveal, you begin your adventure as a spacefarer with the employee number 15299783-Z271. You’re not just a generic number though as you’ll be able to customise your image to your heart’s desires in character creation.

How to join Constellation

Bethesda Game Studios is already offering players the opportunity to sign up to Constellation on the official website. By doing so, you’ll be amongst those first to receive news and updates on Starfield, including developer interviews and behind-the-scenes looks at the game.

From everything we’ve talked about so far, it seems like pretty early on in the main story you’ll be prompted to join up with the spacefarers to search for the answers to life’s greatest mystery. And there’s clearly a lot to be explored.

If you're after more Starfield content, we've a guide on every detail we've gathered so far on Starfield cities, namely everything we know about New Atlantis (linked above), Neon, and Akila City.