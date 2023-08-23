Stream Starfield on launch day via the Samsung Gaming Hub

Samsung is offering you another way to play Starfield, and all you need is a compatible gaming monitor and a Game Pass subscription. Thanks to a partnership from Samsung and Bethesda that will see the studio’s upcoming sci-fi RPG, Starfield, be available to stream through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

The announcement was made by Samsung at Gamescom 2023 with the game accessible come the Starfield release date, as long as you have an Game Pass subscription.

“Starfield introduces players to a massive new universe, one that will look amazing on Samsung TVs and gaming monitors,” said Bethesda Softworks head of publishing Pete Hines. “The opportunity to stream the game directly through Samsung products allows us to reach even more players. Our team is beyond excited to get Starfield into the hands of gamers across the globe. See you in the stars!”

The Samsung Gaming Hub is available across many monitors from its 2022 and 2023 ranges, including the newly revealed Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch monitor.

The feature was first unveiled at CES 2022, pitched as a service that allows you to jump in and out of games with no downloads, console, PC, or storage required. As such, you won’t need to worry about meeting the Starfield system requirements if you stream it via Samsung Gaming Hub.

As of June 2023, the Samsung Gaming Hub portfolio has close to 3,000 games from its supported streaming services, including Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now, and more.

